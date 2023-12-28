Former N.H. state senator’s gaming license suspended for using COVID relief funds to buy race cars

Sanborn was accused by the Attorney General’s office of fraudulently applying for a $844,000 COVID relief loan, even though casinos were not eligible to receive the money. The state alleged he spent the money on three luxury racing cars.

CONCORD, N.H. – The New Hampshire Lottery Commission suspended the gaming license of Andy Sanborn and the Concord Casino for six months starting Jan. 1, 2024, after an independent hearing officer ruled Wednesday the commission had just cause to do so. After six months, if the casino has not been sold, its license will be revoked, according to the lottery commission.

Michael King, an independent hearing officer, heard the case after Sanborn’s attorneys asked the Superior Court to intervene in the lottery commission process, which they argued would not be impartial since the lottery commission had already investigated Sanborn and wanted to take his license away.

In his decision, King said the hearing wouldn’t determine if the application for the loan was fraudulent, but whether the information on the loan application was true.

“The filing of this application with clearly false and/or misleading information ‘undermines the public confidence in charitable gaming,’” wrote King in the ruling, noting that Sanborn had left the name of his business, Concord Casino, out of the application for the loan and instead used Win, Win, Win, LLC.

Instead of saying his business was a casino or charitable gaming facility, Sanborn listed it as “miscellaneous services” on the loan application. King said this evidence showed that Sanborn intentionally omitted the information about his business because it would decrease his chances of getting the funding.

King also found a “straight line” from the receipt of the Economic Injury Disaster Loan money and the purchase of “equipment” totaling the amount spent on the cars, concluding that if not for the loans, Sanborn would not have purchased the vehicles.

King noted that Sanborn’s “substandard” bookkeeping did not lead to underpayment to charities, which receive a share of proceeds from New Hampshire’s charitable gaming system.

The decision said Sanborn would have an opportunity to sell the business to a buyer approved by the New Hampshire Lottery Commission.

“The New Hampshire Lottery is in receipt of Attorney King’s decision and thanks him for his efforts,” said a written statement issued by the commission. “The Commission is reviewing the decision and evaluating our options with the Attorney General’s office.”

The Attorney General’s office also has an open criminal investigation of those involved in the case.

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her @amanda_gokee.