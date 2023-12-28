Catch a glimpse of the mysterious ‘ghost rainbows’ spotted over Southern New England

Several people captured images of the ghostly looking arcs looming large in the sky on the North Shore, Cape Cod and the Islands, and posted them to social media. The shared photos elicited even more images from people who also came upon a fogbow while out enjoying the mild weather this holiday week.

But these so-called “fogbows” that emerged throughout Southern New England earlier this week are no less beautiful — and are a bit more mysterious.

It’s often aptly nicknamed a “ghost rainbow” for the lack of bright colors and aura that make a regular rainbow so enchanting.

This fogbow was photographed Tuesday at Brant Point Lighthouse on Nantucket. Becky Holdgate Zadroga

This photo of a fogbow near Little Pond in Falmouth was taken earlier this week. Karyn Lothrop

Lucy Bean Jenkins, of Hanover, captured one end of a fogbow that she spotted at Nantasket Beach in Hull on Tuesday. Lucy Bean Jenkins

Fogbows — also called white rainbows or cloudbows — often pop up when the sun breaks through some early-morning fog, which was the case when dense fog enveloped Greater Boston the morning after Christmas.

Advertisement

Fogbows are huge, almost as large as a rainbow and much, much broader, noted Les Cowley, a specialist in atmospheric and meteorological optics. Mariners who encountered them while sailing through the ocean mist called them “seadogs.”

They are formed much the same way as rainbows, when the sun’s rays are refracted and reflected by water (raindrops in the case of rainbows), except a fogbow is formed by much smaller water droplets suspended in the air.

Sometimes they appear as a bright white arc with a faint blue or red hue, or they are completely colorless, giving it that characteristic ghostly look.

In fact, “there are colors (with a fogbow), but they’re probably too faint for your eye to pick them apart,” said Matthew Belk, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norton.

The washed-out colors of fogbows result from the broad nature of the bow in each color, causing them to overlap and blend together, according to Cowley.

Marianne Mizera can be reached at marianne.mizera@globe.com. Follow her @MareMizera.