Images released of man in connection with incendiary device left outside Concord, N.H. cafe

“CPD is looking for assistance in identifying this individual, likely associated w/ a 2012-2016 blue/dark blue Honda Pilot,” cops said. “This is in reference to an ongoing investigation into an incendiary device that was placed outside Teatotaller on 3/25/23.”

The device, police said via X, was left outside Teatotaller Café and Bakery at 2 Capital Plaza on March 25.

Police in Concord, N.H. on Wednesday released surveillance images of a man in connection with an incendiary device that was left in March outside a local cafe that supports the LGBTQ community.

The guy in the surveillance images is seen wearing a blue hoody, glasses, and ball cap, and he’s also sporting what appears to be a graying goatee.

“The Concord Police Department is asking anyone with information pertaining to this investigation to please contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 603-225-8600,” police said in a statement. “Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Concord Regional Crimeline at 603-226-3100, or online at www.concordregionalcrimeline.com.”

No one was hurt by the device left outside the coffee spot in March.

The cafe, owned by Emmett Soldati, opened in 2022 with a goal of projecting inclusivity and creating a welcoming atmosphere for queer people.

It’s also attracted the attention of hate groups in the state, which have been targeting drag story hours hosted by the venue, Soldati lamented to the Globe in November.

In early November, the far-right Proud Boys handed out pamphlets in Concord ahead of a drag story hour the café had publicly advertised.

The handout disparaged drag story events, and accused Teatotaller of “stealing the innocence of our children.” They urged readers to call the café, the mayor, and to leave negative reviews online.

The Proud Boys also handed out cards that read “Join or die,” with a QR code leading to a website for the New Hampshire chapter of the far-right, neo-fascist militant group.

But group members didn’t show up on Sunday, and drag story hour proceeded without interruption, according to peacekeepers who monitored the event.

Soldati told the Globe he thinks the Proud Boy’s tactics are ineffective: Google removes reviews condemning drag story hour, and the pamphlets often end up sending new customers to the café.

“No number of stickers and flyers is going to sway what we are doing, which is not only building communities but illuminating the communities already here,” he said in November. “We didn’t make Concord gay, we helped reveal how many neighbors are on the same page already.”

He said in November that he’s been putting on drag story hour events for around six years, and called it a fun way to gather people with broad community support. Before opening the Teatotaller in Concord, he hosted events at a Somersworth location that has since closed.

It was only after drag story hours became politicized by right-wingers nationally, he said, that he started getting calls meant to intimidate.

“I just think they really picked the wrong target,” he said. “At the core, there is no substance to the position that they have around what story hour does for children, other than make them feel excited and teach them lessons and literacy.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.