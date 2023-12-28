Prominent disinformation specialist Joan Donovan speaks out again on separation from Harvard’s Kennedy School

Donovan alleges in the complaint that she was fired after she began analyzing a trove of documents pointing to “significant public harm” caused by Facebook parent company Meta. Harvard has denied the allegations of donor interference , saying Facebook didn’t exert influence on research, and they say Donovan was not fired.

The scorching, 123-page account , which Donovan posted to X, formerly Twitter, was previously released roughly three weeks ago as part of the the well-known scholar’s 248-page whistle-blower complaint demanding “an urgent and impartial investigation” into allegations of improper donor influence at the Kennedy School.

Online disinformation specialist Joan Donovan on Wednesday took to social media to post what she called the “full account” of her separation from Harvard’s Kennedy School.

“The [whistle-blower] document’s allegations of unfair treatment and donor interference are false,” said James F. Smith, a Kennedy School spokesperson, in a statement earlier this month. Smith declined further comment when reached Thursday.

“The narrative is full of inaccuracies and baseless insinuations, particularly the suggestion that Harvard Kennedy School allowed Facebook to dictate its approach to research,” Smith had said earlier this month.

Reached via email Thursday, Donovan said she wants the “public to understand that HKS did not only shut me down, but are continuing my research programs and took over $3 million in funding earmarked for my research. It is academically dishonest to do such a thing.”

“My full account of being terminated from Harvard Kennedy School and how senior colleagues and staff heisted all my research programs and millions in funding,” Donovan wrote Wednesday on X while linking to what she alleges to be the exhaustive account of her firing, which she had released earlier this month.

The account says Donovan, now an assistant professor at Boston University, had been hired by the Kennedy School in December 2018 on an initial one-year contract as head of the school’s Technology and Social Change Project.

She was promoted in February 2020 to research director of the Kennedy School’s august Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics, and Public Policy, the account says.

Donovan told the Globe via email Thursday that the center has failed “to cite me as the founder of these major programs, while also seeking additional funding on my legacy research. In academia, our ideas and publications are what we build our careers on and by stealing years of my research and then poorly executing follow-on programs, the Shorenstein Center is misrepresenting my work as their own.”

Things initially became contentious in fall 2021, according to her complaint.

“Beginning in October 2021, my academic research was perceived by HKS Dean Doug Elmendorf as adverse to the school’s relationship with Facebook/Meta and led to the shut down of independent research that I and my team were conducting into misinformation and disinformation on social media platform systems,” Donovan says in her sworn account filed “under penalty of perjury.”

Elmendorf had no immediate comment Thursday morning.

“Ultimately, in August 2023, the Kennedy School culminated their years-long systematic effort to silence my team’s work by terminating my employment contract and shutting down a fully-funded research program within the Kennedy School,” Donovan says in her account.

The move didn’t just harm Donovan, she asserts in the account.

“These efforts impacted my fellow researchers within the institution and prevented my colleagues within the field more broadly to meaningfully collaborate on misinformation and disinformation – issues that are clear and present dangers to our democracy and democracies around the world,” Donovan’s account says.

The Ivy League university, which currently boasts a healthy endowment of $50.7 billion, has previously disputed Donovan’s account of her separation from Harvard.

Donovan has aired her allegations through Whistleblower Aid, a legal nonprofit representing her. Neither Donovan nor the legal group had said whether she intends to formally sue Harvard for damages.

“We filed this declaration with the Mass AG and Federal Dept of Ed. And are waiting to hear if they will investigate,” Donovan said Thursday via email. “I’ve also been meeting with Congressional staffers on both sides of the aisle, who are looking into ways to support me as I try to reclaim my research and funding.”

In addition to Whistleblower Aid, Donovan said, she’s “retained employment counsel to handle the claims of wrongful termination, constructive dismissal, and violating my right to speech and assembly. I hope to avoid litigation, however, HKS has held on to my intellectual property (which I want to have returned), and over $3 million (which should go back to the donors).”

Donovan said earlier this month through Whistleblower Aid that she’s asking the Department of Education’s civil rights division to investigate whether the university violated her right to free speech and her academic freedom. She’s also asking the state attorney general to investigate whether Harvard misused or donor funds earmarked for her research.

The Kennedy School said that when the faculty leader of Donovan’s project left Harvard, the school tried to find a replacement. “After that effort did not succeed, the project was given more than a year to wind down. Joan Donovan was not fired, and most members of the research team chose to remain at the School in new roles,” Smith said in the statement put out a few weeks ago.

Smith also defended the school’s research.

“Harvard University and Harvard Kennedy School continue to carry out pathbreaking research on misinformation and the role of social media in society,” Smith said. “For example, a Kennedy School faculty member has constructed and posted online the Facebook Archive, the only academic archive that makes available to researchers thousands of leaked Facebook documents.”

But Donovan alleges in her account that Kennedy School leadership “suddenly began restricting” her research capabilities in the fall of 2021.

“Furthermore, and just as concerning, they directed that both my research and my own voice become less “prominent” or publicly accessible – be it to other academics, researchers or the public at large,” Donovan said.

Donovan, who had a $3 million annual research budget, alleged that she faced internal resistance in hiring, bringing in fellows, and starting a podcast after Harvard accepted the $500 million donation.

“Tech companies have moved large amounts of funding into universities,” Donovan told the Globe in August. “From my standpoint, if we’re going to do accountability research, we’re going to upset industry elites.”

The scandal involving Donovan is just one publicity headache for Harvard, which is also reeling from embarrassing plagiarism allegations lodged against President Claudine Gay and the continued fallout from Gay’s problematic congressional testimony earlier this month relating to campus antisemitism.

“If you think the plagiarism scandal or the failure to address antisemitism and Islamophobia are the biggest problems facing Harvard today, read my account of how donors from Facebook influenced Dean Elmendorf to shut down my research lab and prevent me from digging into Meta,” Donovan said Wednesday via X, where she boasts some 45,000 followers.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.





