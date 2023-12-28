Professors say they know how to save Harvard. Top leaders are listening.

When it was launched in March, the campaign might have seemed quixotic, even contrarian. But in the midst of campus tumult in recent months with bitter debates over antisemitism, pro-Palestinian speech, and the future of the school’s president, Claudine Gay, their dinner engagement with Tracy Palandjian and Paul Finnegan, members of Harvard’s insular governing board known as the Corporation, was a sign that their views have taken on new relevance. It was a marker that such efforts are being discussed at the highest levels of academia as possible guidelines that schools could adopt.

Landing the dinner meeting was something of a coup for the faculty members who are co-leaders of a campaign, launched last spring, to reverse what they see as a rising culture of self-censorship, decreasing tolerance for dissenting views, and a tendency for the university to take official positions on the issues of the day.

CAMBRIDGE — Just before winter break, four prominent Harvard faculty members met for a private dinner with two of the university’s most powerful leaders.

During the Dec. 19 dinner at Bar Enza in The Charles Hotel, the four faculty members — Jeffrey Flier, a former dean of Harvard Medical School; Steven Pinker, a psychology professor; Jeannie Suk Gersen, a Harvard Law School professor; and Flynn Cratty, associate director of a Harvard research program — made the case for their platform.

Harvard, the faculty members said, should abandon its practice of taking official positions on political or social issues, as it did during the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests and, more controversially, in response to the Oct. 7 Hamas attack.

It should foster an intellectual climate where dissenting viewpoints are better tolerated, the faculty members said, while describing two cases in which Harvard academics had faced backlash over their views on same-sex marriage and biological sex.

The school, they argued, must recommit itself to free speech principles, while also setting — and enforcing — clear rules banning protest that disrupts the university’s functioning.

And, they said, Harvard should rein in its diversity, equity, and inclusion bureaucracy, which, they contend, launched with virtuous goals, but has since expanded to include influencing faculty hiring decisions and policing speech in ways that have damaged the academic enterprise.

Palandjian and Finnegan asked questions and the faculty members expressed their concerns, the four faculty members said in emails and interviews with the Globe in recent days. According to Pinker, the two seemed sympathetic to the views of the faculty members, who are co-presidents of a group called the Council on Academic Freedom at Harvard, which now has more than 150 members.

The faculty members’ critiques of the state of higher education resemble those of some conservative crusaders against liberal colleges and universities. At a Dec. 5 congressional hearing about campus antisemitism, which made headlines after Gay and other university leaders answered a question about calls for genocide of Jews, Representative Virginia Foxx, a North Carolina Republican, gave voice to the conservative critique.

She warned of “a grave danger inherent in assenting to the race‑based ideology of the radical left” and said diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts were undermining universities.

It was a partisan take, but one that has at least some crossover appeal in some corners of the left. In a Dec. 10 Washington Post column, Harvard professor Danielle Allen, a member of the academic freedom council who was a co-chair of Harvard’s Presidential Task Force on Inclusion and Belonging, wrote: “While I stand by the goals of inclusion and belonging for college campuses — and consider those goals valuable for America writ large — I agree with Foxx that we have lost our way in pursuing them.”

Finnegan arrived at the dinner carrying a folder containing a printout of Allen’s column, which also laid out similar arguments to those discussed at the dinner, Harvard spokesperson Jonathan Swain said.

Allen, who is Black, ran for Massachusetts governor as a Democrat in 2022. Suk Gersen and Palandjian are Asian American. The four men at the dinner are white.

Swain described the dinner as a “constructive and positive conversation.” He said Palandjian and Finnegan were not available for interviews.

During the dinner, Pinker told Palandjian and Finnegan that Harvard was in crisis, “with unprecedented hits to its reputation,” he said.

The university had been suffering through interlocking scandals related to the Israel-Hamas war and Harvard’s responses to it, as well as a drumbeat of plagiarism allegations against Gay, since the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attack on Israel.

The controversies had begun when Gay faced pressure, including from faculty, to officially weigh in on the attack and on the ensuing war in Gaza. When she did so, her statement, issued jointly with other top Harvard administrators, was fiercely criticized as late and weak. Then student demonstrators, opposing Israel’s war in Gaza, which has killed tens of thousands, began using controversial slogans that some consider antisemitic. They also, on occasion, occupied university buildings and barged into lecture halls with megaphones.

The turmoil helped prompt the Dec. 5 congressional hearing at which Gay was asked a series of questions about controversial protest speech, which culminated with Representative Elise Stefanik, a New York Republican, asking whether calls for genocide of Jews violated Harvard’s rules on bullying and harassment. Gay said, “It depends on the context,” which prompted denunciations and calls for her resignation.

Gay later apologized for her answer.

Pinker said the council’s guidelines could help Harvard right the ship after months of turmoil and evade the next catastrophe.

If, as the council advocates, Harvard had a policy against administrators weighing in on controversial political matters and world affairs, then Gay might have been able to avoid making public statements about the Hamas attack and the war. (Such a position is referred to as “institutional neutrality”; the University of Chicago adopted it in 1967, in part, to resist calls for the school to weigh in officially about the Vietnam War.)

If the school had clearer speech codes, and a more consistent track record of enforcing them, it might have been able to respond more effectively to pro-Palestinian protests and to the criticism of them.

Critics of the council, including Harvard professors, have questioned whose interests the group seeks to advance and what kinds of conduct it wishes to protect. After the council’s launch, the editorial board of the Harvard Crimson, the student newspaper, said that some of its members had faced “reasonable backlash” for, in one case, teaching an “unethical course on policing [that] completely disregarded racial concerns” and, in another, for serving as a defense attorney for Harvey Weinstein.

Professors at some other universities that have faced debates over free speech in recent months are advancing similar proposals.

University of Pennsylvania president Liz Magill faced sharp criticism and a donor revolt over her initial statement about the Hamas attack and over her response to reports of campus antisemitism. She resigned on Dec. 9 after she offered a similar answer to Gay’s at the congressional hearing.

A few days later, a group of UPenn faculty members published a set of guidelines similar to the priorities of the Harvard council. They called on the school to adopt institutional neutrality and foster intellectual diversity and open debate.

Proponents of institutional neutrality say universities should be forums for debates on unsettled social and political questions, not actors in them. However, they argue that universities should stake out positions on issues that are core to the academic mission, such as free speech.

In November, the American Association of University Professors said that academic freedom was under attack by “powerful campus outsiders,” many of these coming from the political right, and condemned “attempts to silence people who express unpopular views on the current conflict in the Middle East.”

Gary King, a Harvard political scientist who is a member of the council, said, “We need the contrarians among us. We need people that disagree because sometimes they’re right and they can convince us that we’re wrong.”

Mike Damiano can be reached at mike.damiano@globe.com.