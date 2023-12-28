Police pursue vehicle stolen in Randolph by alleged carjackers and apprehend two suspects

Police apprehended two suspects in Milton Wednesday who were allegedly riding in a vehicle that had been carjacked in Randolph the night before, but a third suspect managed to get away, police said.

The carjacking incident was first reported at approximately 10:33 p.m. Dec. 26 and officers were dispatched to the Francis Crossing apartment complex in Randolph where a 40-year-old victim reported that three males — one of whom was armed with a gun, and another with a knife — robbed him and stole his vehicle, Randolph police said in a statement.

On Dec. 27, Randolph police observed the stolen vehicle driving on North Street in Randolph. There were three people in the vehicle, and when police tried to stop it on North Main Street the driver kept going, Randolph police said.

“The pursuit was terminated by the Randolph police as the suspect was operating in an unsafe manner northbound towards Milton,” police said in the statement.

State Police then located the vehicle in Milton, and after failing to stop for police again, the suspects “bailed out” of the vehicle on Brush Hill Road by Blue Hill Avenue in Milton, and a foot pursuit ensued “involving multiple law enforcement agencies,” Randolph police said.

One suspect was taken into custody right away, a second suspect was located by a police K-9, and the third suspect was not located, Randolph police said.

The two suspects were charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, Randolph police said in the statement.

