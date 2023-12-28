Food and restaurant trends to expect in 2024

So, what’s in store for the food and restaurant world in 2024?

PROVIDENCE — In 2023, the food world was dominated by trends including tinned fish, “girl dinner,” butter boards, zero-proof drinks, and the so-called “death” of fine dining. Inflation drove up prices , and we haven’t heard the end of trying to build a more sustainable food system.

When it comes to the next “it” vegetable, the kale empire may be over and Brussels sprouts have had their moment, said Jason Evans, the dean of the College of Food, Innovation and Technology at Johnson & Wales University. Next up: any vegetable that can be fermented, such as kimchi, a spicy Korean condiment made from fermented cabbage.

“Let’s face it, most Americans, probably 10 years ago, hadn’t tasted kimchi,” said Evans, explaining that the Korean banchan (side) can virtually be found “everywhere.” “But what’s happened, I think, is that you do get some benefits of this trickling out of health and nutrition information through social media. Clearly, fermented foods [have] probiotic principles and they are plant-forward. They’re vegetables.

“Kimchi is hot right now,” added Evans.

On the latest episode of the Rhode Island Report podcast, Evans spoke to the next phase of the plant-based wave, a comfort food comeback, and how social media is increasingly driving trends within restaurants.

“It all comes down to “convenience, convenience, convenience,” said Evans. “I think you’re actually going to see more innovation, [and] more forward-thinking in the package foods markets than you would at the restaurant level.”

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.