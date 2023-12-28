Man and woman arrested after allegedly threatening sex-for-fee customer at Boston hotel, police say

“Upon arrival, officers were advised that a male went to a room on the 23rd floor to meet a female for sex for a fee,” the statement said. “Officers were told that a female suspect threatened to stab the victim, and robbed him of approximately $200.”

In a statement, police said officers were called to 40 Dalton St., the listed address for the Hilton Boston Back Bay, around 7:22 p.m. on Dec. 21 for a report of a person with a knife.

Boston police last week arrested a man and a woman for allegedly threatening a customer looking to buy sex at a Back Bay hotel, officials said.

Police learned that a male suspect could also be heard inside the room, according to the statement.

“The victim returned to the lobby and reported the incident to hotel staff,” police said. “As officers made their way to the 23rd floor, and observed a male suspect in the hallway who immediately tried to flee.”

Police managed to stop the male suspect, later identified as Robert Santana, 28, of Lawrence, and frisked him for weapons, according to the statement.

“Officers recovered a firearm from a fanny pack which was later determined to be a Glock 43X with eight rounds in the magazine,” the statement said. “Officers also recovered approximately $12,363 in US currency.”

The female suspect, identified as Bronx, N.Y. resident Danine Simpson, 27, was apprehended on the 23rd floor, according to the statement.

“Santana was placed under arrest and charged with: Unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and unlawful possession of a large capacity feeding device,” the statement said.

Simpson, police said, “was placed under arrest and charged with: Armed robbery.”

A 28-year-old man will be summonsed separately to Boston Municipal Court “for sexual conduct for a fee,” police said.

Santana pleaded not guilty to all counts at his arraignment Dec. 22 and was ordered held pending a final detention hearing scheduled for Jan. 3, records show. One of the four charges police had booked him on, the count alleging possession of a large capacity feeding device, was dropped Thursday, records indicate.

Simpson pleaded not guilty in the same courthouse last week and was ordered held on $1,500 cash bail, with a probable cause hearing slated for Jan. 22, records show.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.