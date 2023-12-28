Three men arrested for break-ins reported at Catholic church, former church building, in South Boston

Boston police are investigating a pair of break-ins at a Catholic church in South Boston and a former church property in the neighborhood that resulted in the arrest of three men.

Investigators are trying to determine if the break-ins at a former St. Vincent de Paul property at 363 E. St. and St. Monica’s Church at 331 Old Colony Ave. are connected, Sergeant Detective John Boyle, the department’s chief spokesman said Thursday evening.

The alleged break-ins happened hours apart late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, according to police.

At about 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a 911 call for a report of a break-in at 363 E. St., police said.

Upon arrival, witnesses told them that they saw two men entering the building from the side. Officers set up a perimeter around the building, but the two men came out a side door and were arrested, police said.

Michael Donovan, 37, and Brendan Delaney, 50, allegedly stole copper wire from the building, police said in a statement.

The long-closed building is being turned into housing, according to city records.

“The officers located the suspects bags they had entered the church with and it contained hand tools and numerous pieces of copper wire obtained from the building,” police said.

Donovan and Delaney are both scheduled to be arraigned on charges of possession of burglarious instruments and breaking and entering in the nighttime in the South Boston division of Boston Municipal Court.

The cases are pending, according to court records. Attorneys for them were not listed.

Several hours later, Steven Cyr, 61 of South Boston, was arrested for allegedly breaking into the basement of St. Monica Church, police said in a separate statement. Officers responded to a radio call for a breaking and entering at the church by security at about 3:44 a.m. Thursday.

When they arrived, they found a broken window large enough to fit a person through, police said.

A K-9 officer also responded to the call. While conducting a sweep of the church, K-9 Duke alerted officers to the presence of a person in the basement, police said.

Cyr was allegedly found in the basement. He at first provided police with a false name, but his identity was discovered in the booking process, the statement said.

Cyr is charged with breaking and entering in the nighttime and furnishing a false name, police said.

He’s scheduled to be arraigned in the South Boston division of Boston Municipal Court.

The case is pending, court records show. An attorney for Cyr was not listed.













Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.