Legal challenges mount for ‘Turtleboy’ blogger, now in custody and facing new charges

Read, of Mansfield, is facing multiple charges, including second-degree murder and manslaughter, in the January 2022 death of her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe. Kearney has covered the case extensively on his website, YouTube, and social media channels and has championed Read, echoing her attorneys’ claims that she is the victim of a cover-up by local law enforcement. Prosecutors have called those claims baseless.

Kearney, 42, of Holden, was placed in detention just days after he had been released on personal recognizance at his arraignment on a 16-count indictment charging him with witness intimidation in the Karen Read case , a saga that has begun to draw national attention in recent months.

Aidan Kearney, the controversial blogger known as “Turtleboy,” remains in the custody of the Norfolk County sheriff after his bail was revoked Tuesday following new charges stemming from allegations of a domestic dispute with his former girlfriend last weekend.

Prosecutors allege that Kearney — whose online followers have also taken up Read’s cause — has used his platform to harass and intimidate witnesses in the Read case, leading to some in-person confrontations.

Advertisement

Kearney has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

Here is a look back at how Kearney became interested in the Read case and the allegations that led to new charges Tuesday of domestic assault and battery that landed him in detention for up to 90 days, according to court filings.

An explosive legal motion

Prosecutors accused Kearney of launching a campaign of harassment after Read’s attorneys filed a motion in April alleging “police misconduct and a conspiracy among the civilian witnesses to frame Read” in connection with O’Keefe’s death.

According to court records, O’Keefe and Read had gone out drinking with a group the night of Jan. 28, 2022, and then went to the Canton home of a Boston police officer for an afterparty, where Read dropped O’Keefe off. After he got out of the car, Read allegedly backed into him with her SUV and then drove off as he lay in the mounting snow with a blizzard sweeping through the region.

Advertisement

Read and two other women found O’Keefe’s body when they returned to the home around 6 a.m. the next morning. He appeared to have suffered significant trauma, with cuts on his face and arms and his eyes swollen shut, according to court records. A first responder on the scene asked Read if she knew how O’Keefe had been injured, and she turned to a friend and said “I hit him, I hit him, I hit him,” according to prosecutors.

The defense has a different story. Read’s attorneys have asserted that O’Keefe went inside the Boston police officer’s home, where he was beaten and attacked by a dog before his body was moved outside.

Prosecutors say these allegations sparked Kearney’s coverage of what he called the “Canton Coverup.” More than 260 blog posts in the series have been published on the Turtleboy website, some of which are rife with conspiratorial accusations and other controversies. Kearney has also posted numerous videos on his YouTube channel discussing the case.

Fall River attorney Kenneth Mello, the special prosecutor assigned to handle the case against Kearney for the government, has said that the blogger has used his website and YouTube channel to launch accusations against witnesses in the Read case, claiming they participated in the crime. Kearney also allegedly “doxxed” some of those witnesses, publicizing their home addresses and phone numbers and encouraging his audience to harass them, Mello said.

Advertisement

Charges of witness intimidation and conspiracy

In October, six months after Kearney began covering the Read case, he was arrested and charged with multiple counts of witness intimidation and conspiracy. He pleaded not guilty and was released on personal recognizance, but he was ordered to not contact any witnesses directly or indirectly.

In documents filed at his arraignment in Stoughton District Court, prosecutors alleged multiple instances of harassment by Kearney, including a confrontation he had with two witnesses at their child’s youth sports game in Billerica after Kearney learned they’d be there.

Prosecutors alleged that Kearney also encouraged his followers to harass witnesses in the Read case. In one YouTube video, Kearney addressed one of the witnesses directly, telling the individual they could not avoid his followers.

“They are literally everywhere. You guys should just stop going out in public,” Kearney said, according to Mello. “It’s only going to get worse from here. I know where you all were today.”

In another instance, a State Trooper who investigated the Read case said his cellphone number was included in one of Kearney’s videos and he received “approximately a dozen text messages, phone calls, and voicemails” accusing him of being involved in a conspiracy and calling for his firing after the video was posted, Mello said.

Kearney also allegedly called the trooper’s wife and left a message, which he broadcasted on YouTube with the phone number visible.

Advertisement

Kearney was also accused of persuading a civilian police dispatcher to illegally provide him with information from the Registry of Motor Vehicles about the trooper, his wife, and another witness in the case, according to Mello.

The dispatcher was placed on paid administrative leave, officials said.

Kearney’s lawyer at the October arraignment, Sean Joseph Reynolds, said his client was “using his First Amendment rights to cover a story” as a “newsperson.”

“He vehemently denies that he’s intimidating anyone,” Reynolds said at the time.

Kearney indicted

Kearney’s district court case shifted to Norfolk Superior Court last week after a grand jury handed up a 16-count indictment charging him with eight counts of witness intimidation, three counts of conspiracy to intimidate witnesses, and five counts of picketing a witness, according to authorities.

On Friday, Dec. 22, he was released on personal recognizance following a hearing where Mello argued that Kearney had “continued to violate the original conditions of bail,” which included an order not to contact or harass witnesses.

“It’s clear that Mr. Kearney is encouraging his minions, his followers in the context of his blogs and YouTubes, et cetera, to continue to harass witnesses,” Mello told the court. “He’d make a statement such as, ‘I can’t do this, and I’m not telling you to do this. … Don’t put words in my mouth.’ You know, ‘read between the lines.’ Read between the lines on approaching these witnesses.”

Advertisement

Mello said the government believes “this is a very disingenuous way that the defendant is … encouraging others to indirectly harass these witnesses and to intimidate these people and picket in front of their homes.”

Kearney’s lawyer, Timothy J. Bradl, said his client’s actions are protected by the First Amendment.

“They’re trying to throw the book at him, and we all know why they’re trying to throw the book at him,” Bradl said by phone. “It’s because he’s actually making progress in his investigation [into the Read case]. ... Mr. Kearney and I maintain strongly that his actions are completely protected by the First Amendment.”

Mello asked Judge Peter B. Krupp to order Kearney not to encourage his followers to approach witnesses, but Krupp said he was not able to do so without further hearings. He said he would release Kearney on personal recognizance.

“He knows that if he commits a crime, he’ll be back in front of the court in quick order,” Krupp said. “You’ll make sure of that, Mr. Mello, I’m sure.”

Allegations of a domestic dispute

On Saturday, a day after his superior court arraignment, Kearney met with his former girlfriend at her apartment complex in Medfield. They were to discuss a subpoena she said she’d received to testify before a grand jury about things Kearney told her about the Read case, according to a statement the woman provided to Medfield police.

The woman said she and Kearney had split up Dec. 9, following several weeks of what she described as “psychological games.” She said she asked Kearney to leave her alone but he allegedly continued harassing her online and in personal messages, according to her police statement. The woman told police she’d also faced harassing phone calls and social media posts from some of Kearney’s followers.

The woman said she sent a picture of the subpoena to Kearney, hoping that it would show him that she was being compelled to testify and was not doing so by choice.

The woman told police that Kearney then sent her a link to a court document containing information about her children. She said Kearney also sent her nude images of herself, which she “perceived as a threat to ‘remind’” her that he had them and could post them online if he chose to, according to her police statement.

She said when Kearney came to talk about the subpoena, he demanded to go through her phone while he took notes. She alleged Kearney also threatened to release personal information about her and her children online.

Later, as he was leaving, the woman said she saw his notepad and took it while his back was turned. She alleged that Kearney then grabbed her wrist and arm and “was yelling at me to give it back and pushed me into the couch,” according to the statement.

They continued arguing until Kearney left around 5 a.m., she said.

“I am terrified of Aidan Kearney,” the woman wrote in the police statement.

“He has told me several times that he never lets go of a grudge and destroys people’s lives who ‘deserve it,’” she wrote.

New charges

On Monday, Christmas Day, law enforcement issued a BOLO, or “be on the lookout,” alert for Kearney. The alert was first reported by Boston 25.

The next day, a post on the Turtleboy Facebook page said Kearney had turned himself in to police and was heading to his arraignment in Dedham District Court. He pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges of domestic assault and battery and witness intimidation.

At Mello’s request, Judge Paul J. McCallum ordered Kearney’s bail in the prior case to be revoked. He ordered Kearney held in detention for up to 90 days as proceedings move forward.

Mello read the former girlfriend’s 10-page handwritten statement in court. “This is witness intimidation,” Mello told the court.

Some of Kearney’s supporters in the courtroom were seen shaking their heads as Mello read.

Bradl, Kearney’s lawyer, called the allegations “a complete set of lies from a troubled woman.”

“What you just heard is complete gibberish from a crazy person,” Bradl said.

The defense denied the allegations in the statement. Bradl played a 15-minute recording in which the woman could be heard sobbing and accusing Kearney of blackmailing her and her kids as the two argued overnight Saturday into Sunday. His attorney noted that Kearney never raised his voice during the recording.

Mello said it was only one piece of an hours-long conversation and called Kearney “a known manipulator.”

Next steps

Kearney’s next court date is Jan. 25 for a pretrial hearing in Dedham District Court. The next hearing in his case in Norfolk Superior Court is scheduled for Feb. 16.

Bradl declined to comment further on the case on Wednesday.

“The judge made his ruling, we’re assessing our options, and we’ll be making our next move in the next week or two,” Bradl said.

Mello did not respond to messages seeking comment on Wednesday.

Globe correspondent Talia Lissauer contributed and material from previous Globe stories was used in this report.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him @NickStoico.