Two residents rescued from blaze at Somerville apartment building

Firefighters found “heavy smoke” after forcing their way into the unit, Breen said.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m., the Somerville Fire Department responded to 373 Highland Avenue for a fire in a first-floor apartment, Somerville Fire Chief Charles Breen, said in an email.

Firefighters rescued two residents Tuesday night from a blaze at a Somerville apartment building, fire officials said.

“While searching for occupants, a male was found on a couch and pulled out of the apartment,” Breen said. “Using a thermal imaging camera, a firefighter located a female in a bedroom, and she was also removed from the apartment.”

The two residents and one firefighter were taken to the hospital, officials said. The firefighter has since been released.

The building’s sprinkler system prevented the blaze from spreading throughout the 53-unit building, but smoke filled parts of the structure, Breen said.

The two victims were the only residents displaced and the fire is under investigation, officials said.





