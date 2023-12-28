Two teenagers fatally shot in Lynn; mayor says recent violence is ‘devastating, infuriating, and utterly unacceptable’

Both teenagers were taken North Shore Medical Center, officials said. The 16-year-old victim was pronounced dead in the emergency room. The 19-year-old victim also succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, authorities said.

At approximately 10:21 p.m. Lynn police received several 911 calls reporting shots fired near 10 Camden St., and responding officers found two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Two teenagers were fatally shot in Lynn Wednesday night, after three people were injured in a shooting in the city the night before, authorities said.

The night before, at approximately 8:32 p.m., Lynn police received a 911 call after three people were shot near the Pizza Hut located at 39 State St. in Lynn, authorities said. The victims were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital and they appear to be in stable condition, authorities said.

Investigations into the two separate shooting incidents are ongoing, according to Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and Lynn Police Chief Christopher Reddy.

“Effects of gun violence are devastating especially when young people are involved and losing their lives,” Tucker said in a statement. “Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to my office, the Lynn Police, and Lynn officials are committed to exhausting every possible resource in an effort to interrupt this pattern of senseless violence.”

Reddy said the Lynn Police Department and State Police are committing “significant resources” to the investigations and “will continue to do so until the offenders are held accountable.”

“Based on our investigation to this point, we believe that these are targeted attacks, and we ask for the public’s help,” Reddy said in the statement. “If you have any information, please contact investigators at 781-477-3190.”

In the wake of the shootings, Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson offered his condolences to the victims’ families.

“We offer condolences to the families of the two victims in last night’s shooting and we will offer support to the school communities grieving these losses,” Nicholson said in a statement. “We appreciate our law enforcement team for all their intensive efforts over the last two days. This violence is devastating, infuriating, and utterly unacceptable. We will respond with increased police presence as needed and renewed urgency and clarity in our efforts for peace, justice, and a safer community.”

