URI basketball coaches and president top list of R.I.’s highest paid state employees

URI employees accounted for five of the top 10 highest paid Rhode Island employees this year. The top 10 also included a doctor and two nurses at the state-run Eleanor Slater Hospital and two state Department of Corrections officers.

Marc B. Parlange, who became URI’s president in 2021, was the second-highest earner, receiving $623,846 — less than half of what the men’s basketball coach earned. And URI women’s basketball coach Tammi M. Reiss rose to the third-highest paid state employee, receiving $449,132.

PROVIDENCE — University of Rhode Island men’s basketball coach Ryan “Archie” Miller topped the list of the highest paid state employees in 2023, taking home $1.4 million, according to state data released Thursday.

Advertisement

The Globe asked the Department of Administration for information on the 100 top earners on the state payroll in 2023. With a salary of $163,295, Governor Daniel J. McKee did not make the list.

Miller is topping the list as his team is in the midst of a five-game losing streak and has an overall record of 5-7. The former head coach at Indiana University, he took over the men’s basketball program in 2022 after URI fired David Cox. And in doing so, he took over the title of highest-paid state employee, taking home $794,615 in 2022.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Under Reiss, the URI women’s basketball team has a 7-5 record, and it beat a nationally ranked opponent for the first time when it upset Princeton. Reiss has seen her income jump from $190,000 in 2020, to $265,384 in 2021, to $380,653 in 2022, and now to $449,132.

“Nationally, it is common for basketball coaches at Division I institutions to be among a state’s highest paid employees,” URI spokesperson Dave Lavallee said. “Coach Miller’s pay includes his base salary, fees for appearance and participation in events and functions, a portion of gate receipts for home games, and other categories of pay. Coach Reiss continues to lead the women’s basketball team to new levels of success and national recognition, including an Atlantic 10 regular season co-championship last season.”

Advertisement

The other URI employees in the Top 10 include Provost Barbara E. Wolfe (fifth highest, $428,001) and Director of Athletics Thorr D. Bjorn (ninth highest, $357,055).

“The university works diligently to attract, recognize, and retain outstanding faculty and staff to fully deliver on our land- and sea-grant missions as the state’s flagship research institution,” Lavallee said. “The university competes internationally for talent, and there is considerable competition in the global marketplace.”

The fourth-highest paid state employee was Dr. Jason M. Andreas, who made $429,087 working for the state Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities & Hospitals. That total included $214,862 in overtime pay. BHDDH runs Eleanor Slater Hospital, which has campuses in Cranston and Burrillville, caring for patients with a range of medical and psychiatric conditions.

Two BHDDH registered nurses took home the sixth-highest and eighth-highest totals: Wade C. Johnson received $414,321, including $277,964 in overtime pay, and Christopher Scott received $382,198, including $241,346 in overtime pay.

BHDDH officials have said doctors at Eleanor Slater are paid to take additional hours because the hospital must have coverage 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Two state correctional officers racked up enough overtime to qualify as the fifth and 10th highest paid state employees: Mark E. Wilbur received $405,580, including $271,320 in overtime pay, and John H. Brazil Jr. took home $354,851, including $223,999 in overtime pay.

Advertisement

The Globe has reported that Rhode Island correctional officers have worked marathon 32-hour shifts thousands of times a year, going without sleep while pushing the bounds of health and safety. The Department of Corrections has said prisons also are a 24/7 operation, and overtime is required to ensure that all shifts are covered and that safety and security are maintained.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him @FitzProv.