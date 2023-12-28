US Postal Service letter carrier assaulted and robbed by masked men in Randolph

The letter carrier was physically assaulted by two masked males who were dressed in all black and suffered injuries to his ribs and side as a result of the attack, Randolph police said in a statement.

At approximately 12:30 p.m. Dec. 27, police received a 911 call from the 44-year-old postal employee reporting that he had been robbed at the Rosemont Square apartment complex in Randolph.

A US Postal Service letter carrier was attacked and robbed by two masked men in Randolph on Wednesday, police said.

His injuries were non-life-threatening, police said.

The suspects stole a mailbox “arrow key” from the carrier, and the incident is being investigated by the Randolph Police Department and the US Postal Inspection Service, police said.

“There is no surveillance images or video available,” police said in the statement. “The investigation remains active and ongoing.”

The US Postal Inspection Service confirmed that a letter carrier had been robbed in Randolph on Wednesday, but declined to comment further on the incident.

“Since this is currently an active investigation being worked by the US Postal Inspection Service and Randolph PD, there are no additional details to release at this time,” US Postal Inspector Michael Martel, spokesperson for the US Postal Inspection Service, said in an email.

The robbery in Randolph is just the latest in a series of crimes committed against US Postal Service employees. On Oct. 31, a letter carrier was taken to the hospital after he was assaulted and robbed while delivering mail in Medford. Back in March, a letter carrier was robbed in Randolph, and another postal employee was assaulted while delivering mail in a snowstorm in Lowell.

Across the country, the US Postal Inspection Service has made 109 arrests for robberies and more than 530 arrests for mail theft from May through October, and over 10,000 blue collection boxes have been replaced with “a new high-security blue collection box,” Martel said.

“Thousands of antiquated arrow locks have been replaced with electronic locks, with more to come. These updated mechanisms have an electronic component, that thieves will be unable to duplicate, like a two-factor authentication,” Martel said in the email. “This is intended to devalue the very thing criminals are looking for in robberies of our letter carrier, their postal keys.”

Martel also said an increased reward of up to $150,000 is now available to people who provide information about the robbery of a letter carrier.

The US Postal Inspection Service is urging the public to keep an eye out for their letter carriers, and if you see something suspicious or someone following them, call 911 first, and then notify postal inspectors at 1-877-876-2455.

