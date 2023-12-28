Man killed in Westborough semi-truck accident was Worcester resident, 28

The initial “investigation suggests it appears to be a tragic accident,” the statement said. “This matter remains under investigation and no other updates will be released at this time.”

In a brief statement, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.’s office identified the victim as Pablo Franciso Otano Aponte.

Authorities have identified the man crushed to death in Westborough by a semi-truck on Wednesday as a 28-year-old Worcester resident.

No details on how Aponte died were contained in the statement.

“Initial reports suggest that this was an incident that involved a man working on a semi-trailer,” said Westborough police in a separate statement posted Wednesday to Facebook. “There is no threat to the general public.”

Advertisement

Westborough Fire Chief Patrick Purcell told reporters at the scene Wednesday that the trailer, believed to have up to 70,000 pounds of cargo in it at the time of the incident, somehow fell onto Aponte, WHDH-TV reported.

“There was a maintenance truck on scene, there were two workers – one was underneath the truck, working on landing gear when the accident happened,” Purcell said, according to the TV station.

The station reported officials said the incident happened around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday in a lot off of Computer Drive near Route 9 in Westborough.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.