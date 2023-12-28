Photos: Hip-hop in Boston through the years

For five decades, the region has played host to rap royalty, from the stages of the Strand and Centrum to the clubs on Lansdowne Street, from record stores to schools.
To mark the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, here’s a gallery of memorable moments from the Globe archives.
Queen Latifah performs at the Strand Theater in Boston on Jan. 6, 1990.
(Dave Shea for The Boston Globe)
