Photos: Hip-hop in Boston through the years

By Leanne Burden Seidel and Colby Cotter Globe Staff,Updated December 28, 2023, 10 minutes ago
Grandmaster Flash performs at The Channel on Necco Street on Feb. 9, 1984.Philin Phlash for The Boston Globe

For five decades, the region has played host to rap royalty, from the stages of the Strand and Centrum to the clubs on Lansdowne Street, from record stores to schools.

To mark the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, here’s a gallery of memorable moments from the Globe archives.

The Fat Boys perform at Great Woods in Mansfield in 1988.Dave Shea for The Boston Globe
LL Cool J makes a surprise appearance at Martin Luther King Jr. School on Dec. 11, 1990, as part of a national competition sponsored by Foot Locker that urged students to create videos with a "stay in school" theme.Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Queen Latifah performs at the Strand Theatre in Dorchester on Jan. 6, 1990. Dave Shea for The Boston Globe
Ice-T performs at Lollapalooza 1991 at Great Woods in Mansfield.Michael C. Mulvey For The Boston Globe
Fans cheer during a Public Enemy show at the Strand Theatre on Nov. 28, 1992.Pam Berry/Globe Staff
Flavor Flav performs with Public Enemy at the Strand Theatre on Nov. 28, 1992.Pam Berry/Globe Staff
Public Enemy onstage at the Strand Theatre on Nov. 28, 1992.Pam Berry/Globe Staff
Ice Cube performs at Lollapalooza 1992 at Great Woods in Mansfield.Michael Black for The Boston Globe
A Tribe Called Quest performs at Axis on Aug. 4, 1994. At left is Phife Dawg, with Q-Tip on the right.Tsar Fedorsky for The Boston Globe
Salt 'N' Pepa performs at the Massachusetts State House on Dec. 7, 1995. They were honored by Governor William F. Weld for providing positive images of young women through their work.Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff
LL Cool J dips his hands in paint prior to signing autographs for fans at Strawberries on Memorial Drive in Cambridge on April 5, 1996.Michael Robinson-Chavez/Globe Staff
Kids breakdance at the Playhouse on Lansdowne Street in August 1998.Justine Ellement/Globe Staff
Rap duo Gang Starr are honored with a star on the Tower Records Walk of Fame on April 2, 1998. From left: Guru and DJ Premier.Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staf
Missy Elliott and Busta Rhymes backstage at the Fleet Center on Dec. 4, 1998.STEVEN TACKEFF
Boston rap pioneers Mr. Lif (left) and Akrobatik perform at Tower Records on May 13, 1999.Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff
Fans respond to a performance by Mr. Lif and Akrobatik at Tower Records on May 13, 1999. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff
Lauryn Hill performs at the Wang Theatre on her "Miseducation" tour on March 31, 1999.Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff
Snoop Dog onstage with the "Up In Smoke" tour at the Centrum in Worcester on July 20, 2000.STEVEN TACKEFF
Dr. Dre (left) and Eminem perform on the "Up In Smoke" tour at the Centrum in Worcester on July 20, 2000.STEVEN TACKEFF
Big Boi (left) and Andre 3000 of Outkast backstage at the Orpheum Theatre on March 11, 2001.STEVEN TACKEFF
Jay-Z performs at TD Garden during WJMN's Monster Jam on Oct. 27, 2002.Justine Ellement/Globe Staff
Sean Combs (second from left) performs with New Edition at TD Garden during WJMN's Monster Jam on Oct. 27, 2002.Justine Ellement/Globe Staff
Rapper KRS-ONE and WJMN DJ Geespin host the Sixth Annual Super Bowl MC Battle at the Avalon Ballroom on Jan. 28, 2004. Dina Rudick/Globe Staff
From left: Wyatt "Mo' gee" Jackson, Edward "Edo.G" Anderson, Antonio "Twice Thou" Ennis, and Deric "DQuest" Quest, members of the 4Peace rap group, whose lyrics evoke no violence, shown on Oct. 4, 2006.Essdras M. Suarez/Globe Staff
50 Cent performs at House of Blues on June 26, 2010.Josh Reynolds


