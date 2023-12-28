Both sides in Trump ballot question seek quick high court decision

The voters’ request to put the case on a fast track came the day after the Colorado Republican Party asked the justices to review the state court’s ruling that Trump was subject to Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. That section bars officials who promised to support the Constitution from holding office again after engaging in insurrection.

Lawyers for the six voters who won a stunning ruling from the Colorado Supreme Court that former president Trump is ineligible to appear on the state’s primary ballot told the US Supreme Court on Thursday that they would not oppose review of that decision and asked the justices to move with exceptional speed.

Trump has not filed a promised petition seeking review of the ruling, and his general practice has been to move as slowly as possible in the legal proceedings against him.

But the Colorado Republican Party asked the justices Wednesday to hear its own appeal of the decision.

“The historical significance of this decision cannot be overstated,” the party’s petition said. “The Colorado Supreme Court has removed the leading Republican candidate from the primary and general ballots, fundamentally changing the course of American democracy.”

Party lawyers proposed a brisk schedule, asking the justices to resolve the case by March 5, when multiple states hold primaries on Super Tuesday. If it is not, they said, voters “will face profound uncertainty and the electoral process will be irrevocably damaged.”

“Under the standard briefing schedules provided by this court’s rules, the case would not be argued and decided until well into 2024,” the motion said. “Meanwhile, 2024 is a presidential election year, with the first primary elections and party caucuses scheduled to take place in January and more than half of the state primary elections to be concluded by the end of Super Tuesday.”

In their own motion, the six voters who prevailed in the Colorado Supreme Court urged the justices to move even faster. They asked that the US justices order Trump to file his petition seeking review by Tuesday and that the justices consider whether to hear the case at their private conference Jan. 5.

The voters said they would not oppose the party’s petition seeking review of two aspects of the state court’s decision: that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment applies to the presidency and that congressional action is not required before the court can act.





The high courts in Michigan and Minnesota have allowed Trump to appear on the ballot in their states. Oregon’s high court is expected to weigh in on a challenge there soon.

Boebert switches districts in bid to stay in Congress

Representative Lauren Boebert, a far-right House Republican, announced on Wednesday she would run in a more conservative district in Colorado — seeking to increase her chances after a strong primary challenger emerged in her district.

The move — from the Third Congressional District to the Fourth — will thrust Boebert into a crowded primary to succeed Representative Ken Buck, a conservative who is not seeking reelection. She has fervently promoted false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump. Buck attributed his decision not to run in part to the widespread belief in his party of these false claims — as well as to the refusal of many of his Republican colleagues to condemn the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.

In a video posted on social media, Boebert said that the move was a “fresh start,” alluding to a “pretty difficult year for me and my family,” pointing to her divorce. “It’s the right move for me personally, and it’s the right decision for those who support our conservative movement,” Boebert said.

In September, then in the midst of finalizing the divorce, she was caught on a security camera vaping and groping her date shortly before being ejected from a performance of the musical “Beetlejuice” for causing a disturbance.

A primary challenger has since emerged with significant backers among prominent former Republican officials in the state. Jeff Hurd, a 44-year-old lawyer from Grand Junction, has been endorsed by former governor Bill Owens. The editorial board of the Colorado Springs Gazette also endorsed Hurd over Boebert this month.

Colorado’s Fourth District is significantly more conservative than the Third, and securing the Republican nomination would place Boebert in a strong position to win in a seat where Buck earned 60 percent of the vote in 2022. Boebert barely won reelection that year, pulling ahead of her Democratic opponent, Adam Frisch, with roughly 500 votes.

