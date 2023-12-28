Maine secretary of state expected to decide Thursday night whether Trump will appear on presidential primary ballot

The Colorado high court declared Trump ineligible to serve under the US Constitution’s insurrection clause following his indictment Aug. 1 on charges that he attempted to prevent the peaceful transition of power after losing the 2020 election, efforts that culminated in his supporters storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Bellows, a Democrat, is considering a legal challenge to the Republican front-runner’s appearance on the ballot in the wake of a Colorado Supreme Court ruling last week that the former president would not appear on the state’s primary ballot. Bellows heard arguments from both sides in mid-December.

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows expects to announce by early Thursday evening whether former president Donald Trump will appear on the state’s presidential primary ballot on March 5, according to Bellows’s spokesperson, Emily Cook.

Advertisement

The decision marked the first time in history that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment has been used to disqualify a presidential candidate and fell just weeks before voters begin casting ballots in GOP primaries.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

On Wednesday, the Colorado Republican Party appealed the decision, setting up a potential showdown at the US Supreme Court over the meaning of a 155-year-old constitutional provision that bans from office those who “engaged in insurrection.”

The appeal extends a stay of the 4-3 ruling from Colorado’s highest court, which put its decision on pause until Jan. 4, the day before primary ballots are due at the printer, or until an appeal to the US Supreme Court is finished. Trump has said he still plans to appeal the ruling to the nation’s highest court as well.

The day after the Colorado ruling, Secretary of State William F. Galvin, an eight-term Democrat, said Trump will appear on the presidential primary ballot in Massachusetts regardless of the ruling, because the state GOP submitted his name for the ballot and Trump hasn’t yet been convicted of any charges related to Jan. 6.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Michigan’s Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal of a lower court’s ruling from groups seeking to keep Trump from appearing on the ballot, preserving his candidacy in that state. The Michigan and Colorado cases are among dozens hoping to keep Trump’s name off state ballots.

Material from the Associated Press and previous Globe stories was used in this report.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him @jeremycfox.