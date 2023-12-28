‘Of course’ Civil War was about slavery, Nikki Haley says, after facing blowback over N.H. town hall answer

“What I was saying was, what does it mean to us today?” Haley continued, as she went on to mostly repeat her initial answer to the question. “What it means to us today is about freedom. That’s what that was all about. It was about individual freedom. It was about economic freedom. It was about individual rights.”

“Of course the Civil War was about slavery,” Haley said on Thursday morning during an appearance on The Pulse of NH , a radio show. “We know that. That’s the easy part of it.”

Amid sharp criticism for failing to mention slavery when she was asked at a New Hampshire town hall what caused the Civil War, Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley one day later acknowledged that the war was “about slavery.”

“Our goal is to make sure no, we never go back to the stain of slavery. But what’s the lesson in all of that? That we need to make sure that every person has freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom to do and be anything they want to be without anyone or government getting in the way,” Haley said.

“Yes, I know it was about slavery. I’m from the South, of course you know it’s about slavery,” the former South Carolina governor and US ambassador to the United Nations added.

During a town hall in Berlin, N.H., on Wednesday, a voter asked Haley what she believed caused the Civil War. In her answer, Haley said it was about how government would run and “the freedoms and what people could and couldn’t do” before asking the person what they thought caused the war. The person replied that they were not running for president.

After Haley continued to speak about the role of government, individual freedom, and capitalism, the person said they found it “astonishing” that Haley would “answer that question without mentioning the word ‘slavery.’”

“What do you want me to say about slavery?” Haley asked, before requesting another question.

During the Thursday morning radio interview, Haley alleged that the person who asked the question was a plant sent by Democrats and President Biden as a ploy to illicit a reaction from media outlets.

South Carolina’s Declaration of Secession — the 1860 proclamation by the state government outlining its reasons for seceding from the Union — mentions slavery in its opening sentence and points to the “increasing hostility on the part of the non-slaveholding States to the institution of slavery” as a reason for the state removing itself from the Union, the Associated Press reported.

Haley’s answer drew blowback from the campaign of a competitor in the Republican presidential primary race, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Biden, and South Carolina Democrats.

DeSantis’ New Hampshire state director, Michael Gorecki, called Haley’s Berlin appearance “The night Nikki Haley’s presidential campaign ended,” and questioned her Republican credentials on the social media platform X.

Biden reposted a video of Haley’s town hall answer on X, writing, “It was about slavery.”

Wednesday’s town hall exchange was not the first time Haley has been asked about the origins of the war. While running for governor in 2010, the AP reported that Haley described the war as between two disparate sides fighting for “tradition” and “change” and said the Confederate flag was “not something that is racist” in an interview with a now-defunct activist group then known as The Palmetto Patriots.

