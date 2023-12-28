How to make Boston winters much less depressing

The festival reflects the ethereal magic of December in Boston. But the darkness outside the windows hints at what comes next — the long, dark, sodden slog of January, February, and March. For many of us, it’s a joyless three months when we sequester ourselves indoors, forgoing recreational and social opportunities that should manifest more often in a city like Boston. But does it have to be like this? Surely a city that’s capable of creating merriment on the doorstep of winter can find creative, resourceful ways to make the entire winter less bleak and more pleasurable, right?

Evergreen boughs and twinkling lights festoon the ceiling at Spontaneous Celebrations, the decades-old community cultural center in the heart of Jamaica Plain. It’s night two of the JP Winter Market, where local creators like Arifa Awadallah, whose sculpted candles resemble wizened old faces, have convened to offer artwork and edible goods to a crowd of fleece-garbed revelers like me. A velvety hot chocolate in hand, I wander from stand to stand, enjoying the holiday soundtrack and wondering if I’ve surpassed the age where I can step right up to the face painting station and ask for tiger stripes.

Advertisement

That’s what the Boston City Council discussed last February, when Councilors Gabriela Coletta and Kendra Lara introduced a hearing on “Boston as a Winter City.” A Winter City, as defined in the hearing order, is a city with infrastructure that accommodates recreational, cultural, and economic activity during the coldest months of the year. Looking to snowbound yet active metropolises like Edmonton and Minneapolis for inspiration, the council appraised the benefits of heating stations, nocturnal lighting in public spaces, and small-business events that could encourage Bostonians to spend more time moving around the city in midwinter. But with little coverage of the hearing and not a lot to show for it, the question of what it would take to make Boston a Winter City remains unanswered.

Get The Primary Source Globe Opinion's weekly take on politics, delivered every Wednesday. Enter Email Sign Up

It wasn’t always like this. Boston used to lean into the winter with relish. Fields were flooded and transformed into skating rinks during the first deep freeze. Elevated sledding chutes were built on Boston Common’s Flagstaff Hill. Today, promoting recreation in public green spaces during the winter could be rekindled on a more localized level, from the slopes of the William J. Devine golf course at Franklin Park to the grassy quad of Dorchester’s Town Field. The latter is where Amy Mahler, a recent policy fellow with the Mayor’s Office of Urban Mechanics, helped create the Play Shed — a lending library for gear like snowshoes, sleds, hats, and waterproof gloves.

Advertisement

The SoWa Winter Festival & Holiday Market, one of the activities Boston offers on the doorstep of winter. Can the city create more things like it in winter itself? Brian Pu Ruiz

“One of the biggest challenges with winter in general is that having the right gear is an issue of means,” Mahler says. “And there are many residents of Boston who’ve come from countries like Haiti and Vietnam, where winter is not part of their climate experience.”

The Play Shed, launched as a pilot last March, could be replicated in other neighborhoods, offering Bostonians the tools they need to make the most of a winter day, with no barriers. And since those winter days are brutally short on daylight, the lighting in Boston’s parks could use some winterproofing too.

Nocturnal lighting in the city’s green spaces has usually lasted from April through October. But this year, the Wu administration added an extra month of utility costs to the Parks and Recreation Department’s budget. This allowed the lights to stay on through November, and it also gave the department the chance to test on-demand lighting technology at athletic facilities in Dorchester’s Ronan Park and Cassidy Playground at Cleveland Circle. “These are push-button activated lights that give you an hour of illumination,” explains Parks and Recreation Commissioner Ryan Woods. If this year’s budget negotiation yields more funding for lighting like this in Boston parks and athletic fields, an after-work stroll or basketball game could become a midwinter possibility.

Advertisement

Six-year-old Mariah Brown of Mattapan learned how to take a shot on goal at the annual Children's Winter Festival on Boston Common last February. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

One challenge posed by Boston winters of late: The winter elements themselves have changed since the 19th century, when kids were screaming across the Common on toboggans. Our winters have gotten wetter. A recent climate report from the Biden administration and the US Global Change Research Program predicts more rain in the years to come. Snow can be used for play, but rain and near-freezing temperatures can yield black ice and hypothermia. This means that winter placemaking in Boston can’t hinge on outdoor recreation alone — we will also need to catalyze more indoor offerings that inspire gallivanting during the most wretched weather.

Consider what they’ve done in Providence. Sprightly inclusive nightlife has long been the Rhode Island capital’s open secret — over half of the city’s clubs are open to patrons 18 to 20 years old, offering them a nightlife experience that’s not built around drinking. This is largely thanks to how club owners responded to the mid-1980s policy reforms that raised Rhode Island’s legal drinking age to 21. Rather than boxing out their young adult clientele, several businesses decided to retain the 18 to 20 crowd by checking IDs at the door and applying wristbands to those too young to order a drink at the bar but old enough to crave the revelry that comes with going clubbing and dancing after dark. This approach to nightlife makes Providence a standout destination among New England cities. Boston, which boasts a much larger student population than Providence, is limited in its nocturnal offerings for adults who haven’t hit 21 yet.

Advertisement

Expanding the scope of what’s possible after dark throughout the year is front of mind for the creative coalition of artists and organizers behind Spontaneous Celebrations. Bonnie Rovics, the organization’s festival director, orchestrates outdoor events like Wake Up the Earth, a festival held in the spring, and the Jamaica Pond Lantern Parade every October. But with enough resources, Rovics and her colleagues could transform the Spontaneous Celebrations HQ on Danforth Street (which is often rented out for private events) into a community space where people could regularly cross-pollinate for free art-making workshops, dinners, discussions, and more.

“What I often think about is how we get the City of Boston to have a budget that’s not just for community centers that have swimming pools and sports education but for neighborhood spaces where people can gather during this time of profound isolation and loneliness,” Rovics says. In theory, each neighborhood in Boston could have one of these creative community gathering spaces — if the city wanted to invest in them.

Advertisement

That might be the most important change of all: a cultural reset when it comes to winter living in Boston. Tangible innovations are out there, on display in snowbound and sleety Winter Cities. But for Boston to take these bright ideas and implement them locally, we need to reach a consensus that making life happier during the darkest months of the year is a vital investment in our civic health. Hibernating for a quarter of the year is not normal unless you’re a bear in the White Mountains. This winter, it’s time for Boston to rise and shine.

Miles Howard is a freelance journalist in Boston.