Don’t question efficacy of Effective Altruism. Just say thank you.

For the life of me I cannot understand why Renée Loth is so troubled by a movement whose goal is to do as much good for the greatest number of people in the most efficient way possible (“The trouble with Effective Altruism,” Opinion, Dec. 18).

Loth calls EA’s data-driven approach to charitable giving “bloodless” because it relies on cost analysis instead of the “movement of the heart.” There’s no shortage of heart-wrenching appeals for help that millions of us answer with our donations, large and small. But if the nerdy techies who give millions upon millions prefer to maximize the impact using spreadsheets rather than the “emotional or personal connections” Loth prefers, the appropriate response is to say, “Thank you,” and save the criticism for people who don’t care enough to give at all.