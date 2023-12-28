Poignant portraits of the survivors of Maine shootings

I was particularly moved by the sweet spirit of 10-year-old Toni Asselin. After experiencing the terror of that October night at Just-In-Time Recreation, she is back bowling for the sheer love of the game and is inspiring others to return as well. She is demonstrating for other children and for adults alike how to not only survive but thrive. During this holiday season and throughout the year, this is something we can all aspire to do.

I want to express my admiration to reporter Samantha J. Gross and photographer Craig F. Walker for so eloquently capturing the devastating loss and beautiful humanity of the people of Lewiston, Maine ( “Scars run deep, inside and out,” Page A1, Dec. 27), whose stories of coping with grief and suffering by finding solace in community and bonds of love affected me deeply.

With her unbowed love of bowling, 10-year-old is an inspiration

Brenda Scott

Topsfield





Kathy Lebel, owner of Schemengees Bar & Grille in Lewiston, Maine, looked out the door of her bar, which has been closed since Oct. 25 after a mass shooting that took a total of 18 lives at Schemengees and at Just-In-Time Recreation. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Keep telling survivors’ stories as their lives go on

Thank you for the heartbreaking, poignant, and personal stories of survivors of the murders in Lewiston, Maine (“For her labor of love and life, a hellish end, or a beginning,” story by Ivy Scott, photos by Erin Clark, Page A1, Dec. 21).

Please continue to tell the stories of people like Kathy Lebel, owner of Schemengees Bar & Grille; Ben Dyer, who was at Schemengees that Oct. 25 night; and Keith Tremblay, who was there too. Tell their stories after the first wave of news trucks drive away. Tell them after the holidays, after the winter, after the marking of the first anniversary of the shootings.

I had a friend who was killed in a school shooting in the 1990s, so I’m familiar with what happens afterward for the survivors and I know that these stories are rarely told. If they were, then maybe these events would happen less frequently because the resulting devastation to the communities left behind would be widely known.

Mark Frederick

Acton