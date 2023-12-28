If those walls could talk: Shelter planned for former courthouse

Re “Healey to open shelter in former Cambridge courthouse” (Metro, Dec. 22): As the director of inmate services for 23 years at the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office, I found that the article about Governor Maura Healey’s plan to open an overnight shelter for homeless and migrant families in the former Cambridge courthouse stimulated a cascade of memories. Pretrial detainees were held on the upper floors of that same courthouse.

There were often inmates there from Cambridge, who were referred to by some staff as “frequent fliers” in the jailhouse vernacular. They were men who, in the perception of staff, would be discharged and at home only long enough to “change their clothes” before being rearrested. On occasion, some of these men could actually look out a window and see the house or neighborhood they grew up in.