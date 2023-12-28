Nikki Haley, a she-wolf in moderate’s clothing. But Trump is worse.

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley wants to delay Social Security benefits for millions of Americans who depend on them to live. She proposes term limits on every public servant in government — churning through air traffic controllers, meat inspectors, and nuclear scientists every five years. She has said that Florida’s odious “don’t say gay” law, which prohibits gender discussions before third grade, “ doesn’t go far enough .” She is dangerously hawkish on foreign policy, rattling sabers at Iran, China, and even Mexico (an ally). She cloaks an alarming agenda in a voice of reason, a she-wolf in moderate’s clothing.

As governor of South Carolina from 2011 to 2017, Haley promoted starkly conservative policies. On her watch, the state was fifth in the nation for childhood poverty and second worst for low birthweight babies. It had no minimum wage other than the federally mandated $7.25 an hour. She explicitly told unionized companies that their jobs were not welcome in her state. Haley refused $11 billion in federal funds to expand Medicaid under Obamacare. She signed a 20-week abortion ban — without exceptions for rape or incest — and defunded Planned Parenthood.

But we could do worse.

Donald Trump isn’t telegraphing his plans to undo our democratic experiment if he wins the 2024 election. He is saying out loud that his second term would be one of “retribution,” promising to wield the awesome power of the state to smite his enemies, whom he dehumanizes with terms like “vermin,” “thugs,” and “fascists.” He says immigrants “are poisoning the blood of our country,” a sentiment terribly close to the rhetoric of Nazi Germany. He’s advocated violence against everyone from protesters to shoplifters. He has pledged to liberally employ the Insurrection Act and send federal troops to Democratic-run cities to enforce public order.

Trump makes appeals to the basest, most hateful instincts of aggrieved voters. He speaks in apocalyptic terms of what will become of America if he doesn’t win. He foresees “a lawless, open-borders, crime-ridden, filthy, communist nightmare” — the “American carnage” he decried in his inaugural address seven years ago. But the true whirlwind awaits if he’s reelected, when the painstakingly assembled facts leading to his two federal indictments — for willfully mishandling classified documents and interfering with the 2020 presidential election results — evaporate in a self-pardon.

That is worse.

Haley, 51, is emerging as a plausible alternative to Trump among Republican primary voters, especially in New Hampshire, where most polls have her in second place and where unenrolled voters can take either ballot in the Jan. 23 primary. She has garnered the support of establishment conservatives such as New Hampshire’s popular governor Chris Sununu, who appears in a campaign ad for her, and the Americans for Prosperity Action Super PAC, run by the industrialist Koch brothers’ network. Although Trump still holds wide leads in the Iowa caucuses and in national polls, a Haley victory in New Hampshire could begin to undermine the belief that Trump is the inevitable GOP nominee.

Let me be very clear that this is not an endorsement of Nikki Haley. I can’t imagine any scenario in which I would vote for her. And indeed, this thought experiment is risky, because should Haley, by some twist of fate, actually win the Republican nomination, she would probably pose a greater threat to President Biden in the general election than would Trump. Just as Trump, in a bizarre act of political jiu-jitsu, won some of Bernie Sanders’s voters in 2016, Haley appeals to many of the same independent suburban voters — including women — as did Hillary Clinton. After reporting on nine presidential elections, I’m as leery as anyone about polls, especially almost a year out from November, but recent findings that a significant bloc of voters who now side with Biden against Trump could switch to Haley if she is the nominee makes intuitive sense to me.

So those New Hampshire voters — independents, moderates, traditional conservatives — with legitimate fears of a second Trump term might consider Haley (as might former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, whose healthy support in New Hampshire would mostly go to Haley if he were to drop out). It may feel like an act of desperation, but these are desperate times. As Sununu warned in the chilling last line of his campaign ad for Haley: “We’ve got a country to save.”

