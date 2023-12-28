fb-pixelAlabama quarterback takes a shot at the Patriots’ Bill O’Brien - The Boston Globe Skip to main content
Patriots

Alabama quarterback takes a shot at the Patriots’ Bill O’Brien

By Christopher Price Globe Staff,Updated December 28, 2023, 9 minutes ago
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe had some choice words for Bill O'Brien as he spoke at a news conference for the Rose Bowl.Ryan Sun/Associated Press

FOXBOROUGH — Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe isn’t a fan of Bill O’Brien.

Speaking at a Rose Bowl press conference Thursday, Milroe took a shot at O’Brien, who was the Crimson Tide offensive coordinator prior to returning to Foxborough before this season. Milroe was recounting various times when he was asked to change positions.

“All my life, even when I was in college,” Milroe told reporters. “My own offensive coordinator, Bill O’Brien, told me I shouldn’t play quarterback. So, it’s a lot of things I can have motivation on, and that’s something I have motivation from.”

Asked about his reaction to hearing that from O’Brien, Milroe responded quickly.

“How would you feel if I told you that you sucked?” he said.

Milroe has led Alabama to the College Football Playoff semifinals and was sixth in the Heisman voting.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.

