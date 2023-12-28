Alabama quarterback takes a shot at the Patriots’ Bill O’Brien

FOXBOROUGH — Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe isn’t a fan of Bill O’Brien.

Speaking at a Rose Bowl press conference Thursday, Milroe took a shot at O’Brien, who was the Crimson Tide offensive coordinator prior to returning to Foxborough before this season. Milroe was recounting various times when he was asked to change positions.

“All my life, even when I was in college,” Milroe told reporters. “My own offensive coordinator, Bill O’Brien, told me I shouldn’t play quarterback. So, it’s a lot of things I can have motivation on, and that’s something I have motivation from.”