‘No league is complete without a Boston entry,’ and more of our favorite Boston sports quotes of 2023

Presented in no particular order, here are some of the quotes that stood out from the Boston sports scene in 2023.

But mixed in with all the blah blah blah can be some quotes that are truly enlightening, insightful, emotional, humorous, poignant, or clever. You have to sift through an awful lot of podium pablum and uninspired banter to find them, but they exist.

A lot of what athletes, coaches, and front-office personnel say in the course of the sports year is just what you’d expect. We hear a lot of trite comments like “I hope I can help the ball club” and “we’re just doing what’s best for the team.”

“No league is complete without a Boston entry.”

— Jennifer Epstein, controlling partner of Boston Unity Soccer Partners, at a City Hall ceremony to announce Boston would receive a National Women’s Soccer League expansion franchise that would begin play in 2026.

“It’s going to hurt for a long time.”

— Left wing Brad Marchand, after the Bruins blew a 3-1 series lead to the Panthers and were eliminated from the NHL playoffs in the first round after a season in which they set records for wins and points in a season.

“We failed. I failed. And we let the whole city down.”

— Guard Jaylen Brown, after the Celtics lost Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals to the Heat. The Celtics attempted to become the first NBA team to win a playoff series after falling behind, 3-0, but it wasn’t to be. They played poorly in Game 7 and lost, 103-84.

“I would say that Travis Kelce’s had a lot of big catches in his career. This would be the biggest.”

— Patriots coach Bill Belichick, when asked about reports of a relationship between the Chiefs tight end and ultra-popular musician Taylor Swift, whose 2023 tour included three nights at Gillette Stadium in May.

“I’m going to make them both.”

— Former Celtics guard Grant Williams, trash-talking on the court in response to Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell with 0.8 seconds left in a game in March after being fouled. With the score tied, Williams in fact missed both, and the game went to overtime. The Cavaliers won.

“We believe in ‘they see it, they can be it.’ ”

— Amy Latimer, former president of TD Garden, on the importance of bringing the title game of the women’s Beanpot tournament to the same location the men’s event is held starting in 2024.

“It don’t do no good to stand in the corner.”

—Celtics guard Derrick White, whose dramatic buzzer-beating put-back in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals forced a Game 7 against the Heat. White raced toward the basket when Marcus Smart put up what many thought would be the Celtics’ last shot as time was running out; White was in position to get the rebound and put it back up quickly. The shot was ruled good after a review, and the series was sent back to Boston for one more game.

“We never get nervous. We bend but do not break. We could have imploded. That speaks to the mental grind we have.”

— Boston Renegades linebacker Darcy Leslie, after her team rallied from an early deficit to win its fifth straight Women’s Football Alliance national championship in July.

“I’m retiring. For good.”

— Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who also retired in 2022 but then came back for one more season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“It got to the point that I couldn’t live with myself if I didn’t try to hold him accountable. I feared my silence put others in jeopardy.”

— Olympic runner Lynn Jennings, on why she broke her silence regarding the sexual abuse she suffered from former Olympic and Wellesley College coach John M. Babington.

“We’re going to do this. It’s going to be awesome. We are going to get there.”

— Former Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, speaking in January after signing franchise cornerstone Rafael Devers to a 10-year, $313.5 million contract. Bloom was fired in September as the Red Sox slogged to a last-place finish in the American League East.

“We’re witnessing a point in time where women’s sports is certainly thriving. The demand is there, the excitement is there, the willingness for people to really embrace what we’re doing. I don’t think there’s ever been a better time.”

— Jayna Hefford, senior vice president of hockey operations for the new Professional Women’s Hockey League, on the news the PWHL would locate one of its six teams in Boston.

“We’re trying hard not to make this about one guy.”

— Revolution president Brian Bilello, talking about the April 27, 2024, game vs. Inter Miami, which acquired international soccer star Lionel Messi last season. The Revolution expect to sell out Gillette Stadium for the match and set a club attendance record.

“I’ve been here the longest. It starts with me and it always will … until they decide it no longer does, then it won’t. Then I’ll be sitting at home, eating Cheetos.”

— Patriots center David Andrews, after being asked in October about “taking ownership” of the team’s offensive line issues.

“This is the Boston Red Sox. If you want to run a baseball organization, this is where you want to be. You want to be in Boston. Why? Because it matters here more than anywhere else. If you’re not up for that challenge? Thanks, but no thanks.”

— Red Sox president Sam Kennedy, when asked at an end-of-season news conference about reports that some candidates for the team’s open baseball leadership position were apprehensive about the opportunity.

“I live for the moments where I get to challenge the limits. It’s never guaranteed, it’s never easy. Today was a tough day for me.”

— Eliud Kipchoge, a two-time Olympic gold medalist who’d won 15 of his previous 17 marathons and was the world record-holder, before attempting the Boston Marathon for the first time in April. He finished sixth.

“I understand that some of you will see me as another Ivy League nerd with a baseball front office job. It’s true. I am that.”

— New Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow at his introductory news conference in November. Breslow, like his predecessor Bloom, attended Yale.

Matt Pepin can be reached at matt.pepin@globe.com.