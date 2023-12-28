Boston College stuns SMU in Fenway Bowl to end the season on a high note

The redshirt sophomore quarterback wreaked havoc in the rain, racking up nearly 300 total yards and powering plucky BC to a 23-14 triumph. The Eagles (7-6) also dominated defensively, blanking a dynamic SMU offense in the second half.

Boston College entered Thursday’s Fenway Bowl as an 11-point underdog, against an 11-win Southern Methodist team ranked 17th, but Castellanos remained steadfast in his pursuit of wrecking a defensive game plan.

The bleaker the odds, and the bleaker the conditions, the more Thomas Castellanos stomachs the circumstances and leans on his remarkable survival instincts.

BC turned to its relentless offensive line and received contributions from all over to cement one of the most significant wins of the Jeff Hafley era. It was the Eagles’ first bowl win since 2016, while the Mustangs (11-3) are still searching for their first since 2012.

Castellanos (11 for 18, 102 yards, 1 INT; 21 carries, 160 yards, 2 TDs) and his teammates grew stronger as the game progressed.

When the final seconds ticked off, the players stormed the field and slid headfirst on the Fenway grass.

It was all BC late, but it was relatively even early. SMU moved downfield with relative ease on the game’s opening drive, but BC defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku ripped the ball out of quarterback Kevin Jennings’s hands and Neto Okpala recovered the fumble.

Castellanos helped set up a 45-yard Liam Connor field goal to put BC in front, 3-0, with 6:21 left in the first. The Eagles established their typical downhill ground game early and leaned on Castellanos and his trademark elusiveness.

Edwin Kolenge blocked a punt following an SMU three-and-out, but the Eagles couldn’t capitalize as Connor missed a 45-yard attempt. Five first-quarter penalties by SMU helped BC take that 3-point lead into the second quarter.

SMU responded, converting on third and 17 and fourth and 4 to pave the way for a 1-yard touchdown plunge from LJ Johnson Jr. with 9:14 left in the half. It felt like a matter of time before a dynamic offense that entered averaging 40-plus points per game discovered a way to exploit BC’s often-porous secondary.

The Eagles answered, though, as Castellanos continued to wiggle through tiny crevices and keep the SMU defense guessing. He became just the fifth Atlantic Coast Conference quarterback since 1996 to eclipse 2,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a season.

Kye Robichaux (13 carries, 89 yards, 1 TD) emphatically punctuated the drive with a 6-yard score up the middle to put BC back in front, 10-7, with 3:07 left in the half. The Eagles needed one more stop to preserve momentum, but they couldn’t secure it. Jennings hit a wide-open Jaylan Knighton for a 1-yard score and celebrated accordingly by hitting an imaginary baseball.

The Eagles managed to dictate much of the action despite registering just 6 passing yards and losing the possession battle in the half. Both teams had to adjust to a slippery field, and the first half featured four fumbles and eight penalties.

The difference was that SMU finished 5 of 8 on third down and had 88 yards after the catch. Even so, the Eagles were well within striking distance, trailing, 14-10.

Early in the second half, Castellanos threw the ball directly into linebacker Alex Kilgore’s hands for an interception. Late in the third, BC freshman KP Price swooped in and blocked a field goal attempt to keep it a one-possession game.

Following the scoreless third quarter, Castellanos took advantage, finding freshman Jaedn Skeete for 8- and 32-yard completions before swerving into the end zone from 15 yards out. BC surged back in front, 17-14, with 12:22 remaining, with a convincing eight-play, 72-yard drive.

John Pupel broke up a pass on fourth and 3, Robichaux broke free for a 40-yard gain, and Castellanos went airborne to seal a 14-yard score with 9:48 left.

The Eagles came up with one final stop, and Castellanos took care of the rest in convincing fashion.

