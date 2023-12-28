Celtics leave fans green around the gills, but manage to extend Pistons’ losing streak to 28 games

The Celtics avoided being the butt of sports talk show jokes, barely, rallying to force overtime and then pulling away for a 128-122 win at TD Garden.

Trailing by 21 to a team on a 27-game losing streak is not how the Celtics envisioned their first game back after a successful West Coast road trip. But there they were, caught in a valiant battle with the Detroit Pistons, who were desperate for their first win since Oct. 28.

The streak did not end in Boston on Thursday. The Celtics woke up in just enough time to make sure that didn’t happen.

Detroit (2-29) has lost 28 games in a row, tied for the most in NBA history, but the Pistons played with more passion and intensity for the entire first half. The Celtics responded from a 19-point halftime deficit to take the lead, led by 35 points from Kristaps Porzingis and 31 from Jayson Tatum.

But they also allowed the Pistons to pull down 19 offensive rebounds and score 31 second-chance points, keeping them close in the fourth quarter and overtime. Cade Cunningham scored 31 for Detroit, but 22 of those were in the first half. Jaden Ivey added 22, including a tying 3 with 62 seconds left in regulation, but he fouled out midway through overtime.

Derrick White scored 21 of his 23 points after halftime on 8-for-10 shooting. His 3-pointer with 1:46 left in overtime gave the Celtics a 119-115 lead.

The Celtics trailed, 100-96, after a Jaden Ivey free throw with 4:41 left in regulation, but responded with a 10-0 run. Porzingis ended the surge with a swished 3-pointer with 1:56 left, and the game looked cinched.

Yet it slipped away, as Ivey responded with a 3-point play and then a corner three for the 106-106 tie. Cunningham’s goaltending on a Tatum layup, confirmed after a long review, put the Celtics up two with 8.7 seconds left, but the slippage continued.

Cunningham missed on a winning three, but Bojan Bogdanovic banked in a putback for the tie. Tatum had a chance for the win, but his midrange jumper with Cunningham in his face rimmed out.

Down, 66-47, at halftime with the TD Garden jeering, the Celtics responded with a vigorous third-quarter rally — playing more spirited defense, attacking the rim, and converting from the 3-point line.

Al Horford’s dunk capped a 10-4 run in the opening minutes, and the Pistons began losing their poise. The run continued with a layup and free throw by Tatum, a line-drive three from Porzingis, and a layup by Tatum to slice the deficit to 77-76. The Celtics outscored the Pistons, 35-16, in the third period, with Porzingis scoring 12 points and Tatum 11.

Payton Pritchard appeared to end the Celtics’ malaise with a 3-pointer for a 31-30 lead in the first minute of the second quarter, but after the sides spent the next few minutes trading baskets, the Pistons went on a punishing 26-10 run to jump for a 17-point lead.

The Celtics did a sparkling job taking care of the ball on their road trip, averaging 8.5 turnovers per game. They amassed nine in the first 20 minutes Thursday, throwing careless passes as they spent the second period looking confused and disheveled.

Tatum led Boston with 16 points but he was outdone by Cunningham, who scored 22 on 9-for-13 shooting and was a plus-28 in his 18 first-half minutes. The Pistons, who have shot better than 50 percent in only six of their previous 30 games, made 61.4 percent of their first-half shots, scoring 34 of their 66 points in the paint against a porous defense.

The Celtics missed 18 of their 22 3-point attempts in the first half, including three in one possession by Pritchard.

Ten different Pistons scored in the first half as they looked primed to snap their record losing streak.

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla couldn’t have envisioned a worst start. The Pistons, despite not having won in two months, came out with more passion and began attacking the paint, challenging the double-big lineup of Horford and Porzingis.

Cunningham, the 2021 No. 1 overall pick who has taken heavy criticism during the losing streak, got comfortable early against the Celtics’ drop coverage, scoring eight of Detroit’s first 10 points as they jumped out to a 7-point lead.

The Celtics played relaxed, with Tatum vigorously trying to get himself going early from the 3-point line. He scored 12 points in the opening quarter, but it required nine shots. Boston needed a late 10-2 run to cut the Detroit lead to 30-27.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him @GwashburnGlobe.