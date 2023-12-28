fb-pixelEMass boys’ hockey: MVP of the Gio Classic, Winthrop’s Petey Silverman headlines Players of the Week - The Boston Globe Skip to main content
BOYS' HOCKEY: PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass boys’ hockey: MVP of the Gio Classic, Winthrop’s Petey Silverman headlines Players of the Week

By Jake Levin Globe Correspondent,Updated December 28, 2023, 55 minutes ago
Winthrop High Petey Silverman lines up the first of his four goals against Boston Latin in the Michael Giordano Christmas Tournament Tuesday afternoon at the Murphy Rink in South Boston.Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Chris Cardillo, Sandwich — In helping the Blue Knights capture their first Jim Gormley Cup championship, the senior netted a shorthanded goal in a 2-1 win over Norwell before exploding for a hat trick in a 5-5 tie vs. Martha’s Vineyard before cashing in for the title-clinching goal in a shootout.

Colby Jewell, Gloucester — The senior fired in three goals in a 4-2 win over Medford in the opener of the Cape Ann Savings Bank Tournament. Then he netted another goal and an assist in a 4-3 overtime win over Barrington (R.I.) in the final to earn tournament MVP honors.

Advertisement

Ty Kelley, Bourne — The senior racked up four goals for the Canalmen in a 6-2 win over Rockland, their lone game of the week.

Daniel Menyalkin, Saint John’s (Shrewsbury) — The junior totaled five points (2 goals, 3 assists) over three games for the Pioneers, including both of his goals with a helper in a 5-3 win over Franklin in the opening round of the Pat Serio Cup on Wednesday.

Petey Silverman, Winthrop — The senior captured MVP honors of the Michael Giordano Christmas Classic on the strength of five goals and an assist over two games, a 5-2 win over host Boston Latin and 4-2 win over Hanover in the final.

Troy Takesian, North Andover — The senior netminder backstopped the Scarlet Knights to a pair of wins, making 26 stops in a 6-2 triumph over Masconomet and 42 more in a 3-1 win over Arlington Catholic.

Boston Globe Today