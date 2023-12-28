EMass boys’ hockey: MVP of the Gio Classic, Winthrop’s Petey Silverman headlines Players of the Week

Colby Jewell, Gloucester — The senior fired in three goals in a 4-2 win over Medford in the opener of the Cape Ann Savings Bank Tournament. Then he netted another goal and an assist in a 4-3 overtime win over Barrington (R.I.) in the final to earn tournament MVP honors.

Chris Cardillo, Sandwich — In helping the Blue Knights capture their first Jim Gormley Cup championship, the senior netted a shorthanded goal in a 2-1 win over Norwell before exploding for a hat trick in a 5-5 tie vs. Martha’s Vineyard before cashing in for the title-clinching goal in a shootout.

Advertisement

Ty Kelley, Bourne — The senior racked up four goals for the Canalmen in a 6-2 win over Rockland, their lone game of the week.

Daniel Menyalkin, Saint John’s (Shrewsbury) — The junior totaled five points (2 goals, 3 assists) over three games for the Pioneers, including both of his goals with a helper in a 5-3 win over Franklin in the opening round of the Pat Serio Cup on Wednesday.

Petey Silverman, Winthrop — The senior captured MVP honors of the Michael Giordano Christmas Classic on the strength of five goals and an assist over two games, a 5-2 win over host Boston Latin and 4-2 win over Hanover in the final.

Troy Takesian, North Andover — The senior netminder backstopped the Scarlet Knights to a pair of wins, making 26 stops in a 6-2 triumph over Masconomet and 42 more in a 3-1 win over Arlington Catholic.