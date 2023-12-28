EMass boys’ hockey: Xaverian surges back to No. 1 spot in Globe Top 20

In a week in which many teams deep inside the top 10 have squared off against one another, it’s Xaverian that rises back to the top of the Globe’s Top 20 boys’ hockey poll.

The Hawks, Division 1 runners-up in each of the last two seasons, earned an overtime win over Archbishop Williams in the Arrow Sports Classic — a showing which helped the Bishops surge to 13th, their highest mark of the season — and will get a chance to win the tournament Friday against No. 8 Hingham.

St. John’s Prep, on the strength of its win over reigning Division 1 champion Pope Francis at the Pete Frates Winter Classic, rises to No. 2. Catholic Memorial stays steady at No. 3, followed by Saint John’s (Shrewsbury), which captured the Pat Serio Cup with wins over Franklin (10th) and Marshfield (7th). Pope Francis falls to fifth. Arlington moves up to 14th, its highest mark of the season, and Andover re-enters following a one-week absence at No. 18. Westford holds steady at No. 20 to round out the poll.