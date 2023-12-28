Freshman Ava Melia gives Winchester girls’ basketball a shot in the arm to rally past Concord-Carlisle for Bigelow title

After making just four field goals in the first half, the 10th-ranked Red & Black needed a spark to come from anyone. It ended up being Ava Melia. The freshman guard hit a couple shots early in the third quarter that helped Winchester erase a six-point deficit and defeat Concord-Carlisle, 50-43, in the championship game of the Bob Bigelow Holiday Classic. All of Melia’s 13 points came in the second half, including 10 in the third quarter.

WINCHESTER — Shorthanded a couple starters for the holiday break because of injury, the Winchester girls’ basketball team learned it might be a bit deeper than it anticipated going forward.

“We had a chat at halftime that it doesn’t matter who’s in, everyone is on varsity, everyone is going to get some good minutes and everyone is going to contribute,” said Winchester coach Sam Mosley, who was minus senior captains Tatum Kenrich and Brooke Schrule. “Ava Melia hitting some big 3s at some big times kind of got our momentum the right way.”

Concord-Carlisle (2-2) was hampered when junior forward Addison Shen picked up her fourth foul with 4:03 left in the third quarter. At the time the Patriots were clinging to a 26-23 lead.

Led by senior forward Emily Collins, named tournament MVP after scoring a game-high 16 points, Winchester (5-1) used its height against the undersized Patriots and closed the quarter on a 15-6 run and then scored the first 10 points of the fourth to take a 48-32 lead.

Maeve Collins had a chance for a three-point play, but missed her foul shot, but Emily Collins got the rebound, and while she missed inside, Catherine Ryan scored on the put-back and was fouled. Her three-point play gave the Red & Black their first lead, 29-26.

Concord-Carlisle pulled within 48-41 with 2:35 left, when Jill Brennan converted a turnover into a layup, but was unable to get closer despite turning up the defensive pressure late.

All-tourney selection Brooke Boyle led the Patriots with 13 points and Shen finished with 12.

Winchester senior forward Katie Kavanaugh also earned a spot on the all-tournament team with five points and 11 rebounds.