Hall of Famer Richard Seymour sees big things ahead for Patriots’ Christian Barmore

“He’s explosive and has great athleticism,” Seymour said of Barmore, who leads the Patriots in sacks this season with 8.5. “He’s a versatile defensive lineman who can adapt to any defensive scheme. His fast reaction time and elusive movements make it challenging for opponents to stop. And he consistently displays an immense amount of effort and tenacity.

On Thursday, the Hall of Famer was effusive in his praise of the young Patriots defensive lineman, saying Barmore’s skill set and current trajectory have him on the fast track to long-term NFL success.

FOXBOROUGH — Richard Seymour leaves no doubt when it comes to his feelings for Christian Barmore.

“Should he maintain his current trajectory, there’s no doubt that he will establish himself as a top-tier defensive lineman for many years to come.”

When informed of Seymour’s praise, Barmore said, “Legendary, man. That’s the guy that one day I want to be like. He’s a legendary player. One of the best to ever do it.

“So it’s a blessing to hear him say that about me. I look up to him. A great man and mentor worth looking up to. I appreciate that.”

While Seymour’s illustrious career included eight years in New England, three Super Bowl wins, and a spot in Canton, Ohio, the initial parallels between him and Barmore when it comes to frame, skill set, and overall approach to the game are striking.

Seymour played at 6 feet 6 inches and 317 pounds, while Barmore is 6-5, 315. Both have long arms for an interior defensive lineman, and like Seymour, the 24-year-old Barmore has the size to occupy multiple blockers and gum up the run game on first and second down.

Barmore may not necessarily have the positional versatility of Seymour — he could move from nose tackle to defensive end in a blink depending on scheme, matchups, or overall game plan — but the youngster can still serve as a three-down interior lineman the same way Seymour was able to do so consistently.

And like Seymour, Barmore possesses the requisite burst needed to surprise as a rusher on third down and other passing situations, using his length and strength to overwhelm offensive linemen on the way to the quarterback. Seymour and Barmore are the only two Patriots defensive linemen who played primarily along the interior to have eight or more sacks in a season.

Barmore’s most impressive outing was a three-sack game on Christmas Eve against Denver, which made him the first New England player with at least three sacks and seven tackles in the same game since Mike Vrabel had three sacks and 13 tackles against Washington in 2007.

It was a performance Barmore seemed to initially underplay when asked by the media about it Thursday. At first, he refused to call it the best game of his career.

“No,” he said. “Got to keep going.”

Later pressed by a reporter, Barmore smiled and acknowledged the production.

“I mean, you right,” he said with a smile. “Three sacks is a lot.”

Bill Belichick says the seeds for Barmore’s breakout year were planted in the offseason.

“It was by far his best offseason,” Belichick said of Barmore, who leads New England’s defensive linemen in snaps this year at 65 percent. “He’s continued to train really hard, which has kept him a little healthier.

“He’s played a lot of football, but he’s been able to maintain that health and conditioning because of that offseason training. His lower body has really helped him with both conditioning and also just his explosive power. The experience has helped him.”

The New England coaching staff traditionally shows old film to positional groups as a teaching tool. That led to Barmore taking a closer look at how Seymour flourished in the Patriots defense. On Thursday, he responded enthusiastically when asked about Seymour and his playing style, saying he loved to study guys “his size.”

“Tall, with long arms,” he said. “There are a lot of guys in the league who aren’t that tall. Especially at my position.

“I just like watching guys like that. Like my old coach always told me, ‘Use your leverage.’ ”

His favorite? Kansas City defensive tackle Chris Jones.

“Chris Jones, he’s just got the best hands I’ve ever seen,” Barmore said of the 6-6, 310-pounder who gifted Barmore his jersey after the Patriots-Chiefs game earlier this season.

“He gave me his jersey; I was about to cry,” Barmore said. “I looked up to that man, especially when I was young. That man was so dominant … I [saw] him in college. I love his style.”

Barmore has a chance to continue the upward trajectory Seymour alluded to when the Patriots take on the Bills in Buffalo Sunday. It’ll be a chance to get his second career sack of Josh Allen.

“It’s all about getting him down,” Barmore said. “He’s strong. He’s got a good arm. He’s athletic and he can move. He’s one of the hardest quarterbacks for me to take down, for sure. You just have to have real good rushes and contain.”

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.