Luke May delivers late for Saint John’s (Shrewsbury) boys’ hockey in Pat Serio Cup title victory over Marshfield

May, a senior from Charlton, was named the tournament’s most valuable player for his heroics against the Rams (4-1).

Luke May became the latest Pioneer to play hero, supplying the winner with 12.8 seconds remaining in regulation to help No. 4 Saint John’s capture its third straight game when trailing and its first Pat Serio Cup with a 2-1 decision over No. 7 Marshfield at Loring Arena.

FRAMINGHAM – Rallying late has become old hat for the Saint John’s (Shrewsbury) hockey team.

“I saw Connor McKenna poke the puck up to Dominic Reidy, and saw we had a two-on-one,” May said. “I drove to the net, Reidy shot it, I was there for the rebound and finished.”

Advertisement

The Pioneers (5-1) fell behind for the second day in a row in Framingham, originally tying the score at 6:47 of the second period on a putback from sophomore Cameron Menhall. Saint John’s defeated No. 10 Franklin in the tournament opener, 5-3, coming back from deficits of 1-0 and later 3-2.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“We’ve got some resiliency,” said Saint John’s coach Mike Mead. “It’s great when you have a senior who can come in and pop that goal in the last couple of minutes.”

Cam McGettrick had the lone goal for Marshfield in the final, scoring 2:40 into the second frame.

Daniel Menyalkin, who had two goals and an assist vs. Franklin, was named to the All-Tournament team for the Pioneers, along with teammate Luke Gerardi. McGettrick represented the Rams, while Franklin’s Ben Paterson and Logan Marchand and Framingham’s Robert Geltman were all named to the team.

The Panthers defeated the Flyers earlier in the day in the consolation game, 3-2 in overtime. Paterson had two goals in regulation for Franklin before assisting on the winner. Geltman made 57 saves in a losing effort for Framingham.