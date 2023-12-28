Mike Morris (113) earns his 100th victory to highlight Haverhill wrestling’s triumph at Noble (Maine) Invitational

The team got pivotal points from twins Gage (126) and Jaden Muir (132), with Gage pinning the top seed and the No. 4 on his way to a runner-up finish, and Jaden earning a major decision against the No. 3 seed, though he did not place.

Senior Brent Nicolosi (165 pounds) earned another title, sophomore Matt Harrold (215) kept the pins coming and won his weight class, and junior Mike Morris (113) earned his 100th victory en route to a first-place finish.

After second-place finishes at Wilmington Sons of Italy and the George Bossi Lowell Holiday tournaments, Haverhill finally topped the team leaderboard at the Noble (Maine) Invitational, beating out the hosts and Massabesic.

“Gage, really it’s just about his time just coming,” said coach Tim Lawlor. “He’s a senior who tore his ACL in his knee last year, he separated his shoulder in gym class this year. Training with [junior Cale Wood Jr.] and Michael every day the past year, it’s finally paying off and he had a great day.”

Sophomore Shea Morris (138) added a runner-up finish. Wood (120) and freshman Aiden Morris (106) finished in third.

“Everyone’s rising to the occasion,” Lawlor said. “When one guy wins we ride off that energy and it keeps rolling.”

▪ St. John’s Prep (261.5 points) won at the Marshfield Holiday tournament, ahead of Taunton (193) and Bridgewater-Raynham (180.5). Braedon Goes (120) prevailed 4-3 in a tight contest against top-seeded Charlie Lussier (Whitman-Hanson) for the title, with 157-pounder Jayden D’Ambrosio and heavyweight Alex Bajoras also earning championships.

Ethan Harris (190) became Taunton’s first back-to-back champion at the tournament, and 215-pounder Elijah Prophete also won his weight class.

▪ Natick (234 points) finished in second place at the Phil Tomkiel Holiday tournament at Agawam High, bested by the hosts (274.5). Michael Mortarelli (106), Diego Montero (144), Jake Ashman (157), and Sean Keady (190) were first-place finishers for the Redhawks.