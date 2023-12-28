Patriots guard Sidy Sow explains how he has avoided hitting the rookie wall

One member of the Patriots who has persevered is offensive lineman Sidy Sow . The fourth-round pick out of Eastern Michigan has played more snaps than any other rookie on the roster (662, fourth most on the offense), stepping in at right guard and providing some stability during an uncertain time for the line.

As January nears, first-year players accustomed to playing a 12- or 13-game season in college are finding different ways to work through the grind. A season that started in May with offseason workouts has wound through the summer, fall, and now into the winter. It can wear down some of the most mentally and physically tough rookies.

“Definitely the workload and amount is different in college,” said the 6-foot-5-inch, 318-pounder. “In college, the max amount of games that you play is 13. Here, I’m already way past that at this point, even with missing two games because of a concussion. It’s still way above any work I had in my college career. It’s understanding the load and how you can manage it, and how to overcome and keep your body in a good position and still succeed.”

Sow has played 100 percent of the offensive snaps the last seven games. One of the reasons is because he’s made it a point to listen to his body.

“It’s taking care of the little nagging things,” Sow said. “Or anything that will happen, health wise. ‘My wrist is starting to feel a little weird.’ Go and get it taken care of right away. Because in four weeks, that wrist could become a real problem and it could be a bigger issue.

“Just the consistent work, every single day. You can’t skip a day, because if you skip a day, you’re going to feel it, especially this late in the season. Getting into a routine, being consistent with your treatments, and doing whatever you need to do to stay healthy.”

Comeback Mack

After being sidelined for the final five games of last season, Mack Wilson has become one of the most unheralded members of the Patriots defense in 2023.

“It could have been easy for me to just tuck my tail and not work as hard,” Wilson said. “Not be prepared when my number is called. It’s tough, honestly. And I tried my best to keep my head down and continue to work, because I know my value at the end of the day. I know what I’m capable of. I know what type of player I am.”

Wilson said the turnaround goes back to his exit interview with assistant coaches Jerod Mayo and Steve Belichick, who told Wilson they “let [him] down,” according to Mayo.

“It means a lot coming from a guy like him who is here laying the foundation down,” Wilson said. “So I was like, ‘All right.’ That’s how I went into the offseason, with the right mind-set to get myself ready for what’s next. What’s the next chapter?”

Following Wilson’s decision to return on a one-year deal, Mayo and Belichick had another message for him.

“They were basically like, ‘It’s going to be different this time around,’ ” the 6-1, 245-pounder said.

This December has been different for the Alabama product: In four games this month, he has three sacks, three tackles for loss, two additional quarterback hits, and a pair of pass breakups.

“Mack’s had a really good year for us,” coach Bill Belichick said earlier this month.

Words to remember

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe isn’t a fan of Bill O’Brien.

Speaking at a Rose Bowl press conference Thursday, Milroe took a shot at O’Brien, who was the Crimson Tide offensive coordinator prior to returning to Foxborough before this season. Milroe was recounting various times when he was asked to change positions.

“All my life, even when I was in college,” Milroe told reporters. “My own offensive coordinator, Bill O’Brien, told me I shouldn’t play quarterback. So, it’s a lot of things I can have motivation on, and that’s something I have motivation from.”

Asked about his reaction to hearing that from O’Brien, Milroe responded quickly.

“How would you feel if I told you you sucked?” he said.

Practice report

Six Patriots were listed as DNPs for Thursday’s practice: running back Ezekiel Elliott (illness), wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle) and Kayshon Boutte (personal), offensive tackle Trent Brown (illness), and safeties Jalen Mills (concussion) and Jabrill Peppers (hamstring). Eight players were limited, including tight end Hunter Henry (knee), defensive tackle Christian Barmore (knee), and linebacker Anfernee Jennings (knee) … As for Sunday’s opponents, the Bills, their only absence was defensive end Shaw Lawson (illness), while five players were listed as limited, including safety Micah Hyde (neck stinger).

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.