Pistons at Celtics: Stuck in reverse, the Pistons visit Boston on the verge of history — but not the good kind

The Pistons have lost an NBA record 27 consecutive games this season, and they have a chance to make history with a visit to Boston.
If Detroit suffers its 28th straight defeat Thursday night, it would match the overall NBA record for consecutive losses, set by the 76ers in the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons. The woeful Pistons’ last win was way back on Oct. 28, their third game of the season.
The Celtics are on the heels of back-to-back-to-back wins during a West Coast road trip, culminating in a 126-115 win over the Lakers on Monday.
Jaylen Brown (low back contusion), Jayson Tatum (left ankle injury management), and Oshae Brissett (non-COVID illness) are all questionable for Thursday’s game.
Advertisement
Let’s get into it.
When: Thursday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: TD Garden, Boston
TV, radio: NBCSB, WBZ-FM 98.5
Line: Boston -17. O/U: 232.5.
Pistons
Season record: 2-28. vs. spread: 10-19, 1 push. Over/under: 18-12
Last 10 games: 0-10. vs. spread: 2-8. Over/under: 6-4
Celtics
Season record: 23-6. vs. spread: 15-12, 2 pushes. Over/under: 16-13
Last 10 games: 8-2. vs. spread: 7-3. Over/under: 7-3
Team statistics
Points per game: Detroit 109.3, Boston 120.1
Points allowed per game: Detroit 120.8, Boston 109.9
Field goal percentage: Detroit .465, Boston .480
Opponent field goal percentage: Detroit .488, Boston .448
3-point percentage: Detroit .335, Boston .376
Opponent 3-point percentage: Detroit .379, Boston .371
Stat of the day: Each of Boston’s five starters average at least 13.1 points per contest.
Notes: Detroit opened the season with a loss at Miami but improved to 2-1 with back-to-back victories. They haven’t won since. ... Detroit’s Cade Cunningham scored 41 points in the Pistons’ loss to Brooklyn on Tuesday. He made a 3-pointer that gave the Pistons a 97-92 lead early in the fourth quarter, but the Nets responded with a 13-0 run to take control. ... Boston has won eight of nine and is coming off a four-game road trip that started with an overtime loss to Golden State, then included victories over Sacramento, the Los Angeles Clippers, and the Los Angeles Lakers. ... Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring (26.9) and rebounding (8.5).
Advertisement
Emma can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com or on X @_EmmaHealy_.