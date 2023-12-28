Pistons at Celtics: Stuck in reverse, the Pistons visit Boston on the verge of history — but not the good kind

The Pistons have lost an NBA record 27 consecutive games this season, and they have a chance to make history with a visit to Boston.

If Detroit suffers its 28th straight defeat Thursday night, it would match the overall NBA record for consecutive losses, set by the 76ers in the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons. The woeful Pistons’ last win was way back on Oct. 28, their third game of the season.

The Celtics are on the heels of back-to-back-to-back wins during a West Coast road trip, culminating in a 126-115 win over the Lakers on Monday.