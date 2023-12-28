Texans QB C.J. Stroud says he’ll start Sunday against Titans after recovering from concussion

HOUSTON — Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud said Thursday he will start this weekend against the Titans after missing two games recovering from a concussion.
“It was tough,” he said. “But my team, they held it down as best as they could and I appreciate that. Now I’m back and I’m happy to be here. I’m happy to just do my job again. It was tough but we’re through it now and I’m excited to play.”
Stroud was injured in a Dec. 10 loss to the Jets when his head bounced off the turf after taking a hit with about 6½ minutes left in the fourth quarter.
“I’ve had concussions before but this one was probably the worst one I’ve had just because I hit the back of my head and I hit the ground really hard,” he said. “So that was what made it so bad . . . I [basically] hit my head on cement.”
Stroud’s return will be a huge boost to the Texans, who beat the Titans in overtime before losing to the Browns in the past two weeks with Case Keenum filling in for the star rookie. Stroud, drafted second overall, has thrown for 3,631 yards and 20 touchdowns with just five interceptions this season.
Sunday’s game is a big one for the Texans (8-7), who remain in contention for both the AFC South title and a wild-card playoff spot, but a loss Sunday would drop their chances to reach the postseason for the first time since 2019 to just 13 percent.