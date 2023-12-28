Texans QB C.J. Stroud says he’ll start Sunday against Titans after recovering from concussion

HOUSTON — Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud said Thursday he will start this weekend against the Titans after missing two games recovering from a concussion.

“It was tough,” he said. “But my team, they held it down as best as they could and I appreciate that. Now I’m back and I’m happy to be here. I’m happy to just do my job again. It was tough but we’re through it now and I’m excited to play.”

Stroud was injured in a Dec. 10 loss to the Jets when his head bounced off the turf after taking a hit with about 6½ minutes left in the fourth quarter.