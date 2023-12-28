With Bruins in need of scoring punch, it may be time to add Georgii Merkulov to the mix

It marked just the 12th time this season that the Bruins scored more than three goals in a game.

Yes, another stout showing in net from Jeremy Swayman (25 saves) and sterling special-teams play (6 for 6 on the penalty kill, three power-play goals) helped them snap a four-game losing skid. But the Bruins’ 4-1 win was the first time in a long time that they avoided a white-knuckle third period, with a long-awaited offensive surge generating breathing room.

The Bruins’ road victory Wednesday over the Sabres stood as an outlier of sorts.

Advertisement

Swayman and Linus Ullmark will keep this team in the fight on most nights, but the Bruins need more scoring punch to alleviate the pressure that routinely falls on their netminders’ shoulders.

And while most of the discourse revolves around in-house remedies like a Jake DeBrusk heater or a midseason trade, the Bruins might be best served looking down on the farm for a spark.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

With each passing week, Providence forward Georgii Merkulov is making a case for that first summons up I-95. Signed to an entry-level contract in April 2022 following his freshman season at Ohio State, the 23-year-old Merkulov has continued to build his game in the pro ranks.

The Russian-born Merkulov’s value is tied to his creativity in the offensive zone. Armed with a pro-ready shot and plenty of poise around high-danger ice, he has stuffed the stat sheet in his second full season in Providence.

Merkulov entered Thursday ranked fourth in the AHL in scoring with 30 points (14 goals, 16 assists) in 31 games. He has been on a tear since right before Thanksgiving, racking up 20 points in 14 games.

His scorching play has put Merkulov on Jim Montgomery’s radar; the Boston coach receives weekly updates from Providence coach Ryan Mougenel about the growth of every player on the AHL roster.

Advertisement

Granted, Merkulov’s offensive capabilities have rarely been questioned. In his first season against AHL competition, he tallied 24 goals and 55 points in 67 games.The primary roadblock toward a spot on an NHL roster has been his defensive game, as well as his ability to stay the course when his path to Boston hits a snag.

“His ability to buy in was something that we were questioning at first, and I think everybody had those questions,” Mougenel said this fall. “They obviously see the skill and the ability, but is he willing to do it? For us, we were extremely pleased with his willingness … Playing in the D zone is something we preach.”

So far this season, Merkulov’s commitment to a 200-foot game has drawn praise from Mougenel and Boston’s top brass. The gains made in the defensive zone have paid dividends down the other end, too.

“The most promising things we’re hearing is how quickly he’s closing in the D zone, and how his 200-foot game has really upticked,” Montgomery said. “And it’s not surprising that you hear about someone’s 200-foot game getting better, and he’s second in the league in scoring … Good defense leads to offense.”

With Matt Poitras representing Canada at the World Junior Championship, Merkulov could warrant a call-up to try to inject some scoring into the middle-six grouping. He might have little left to prove against AHL opponents.

Advertisement

“I think it’s just when opportunity creates itself,” Montgomery said. “Sometimes it’s injury, sometimes it’s your play — you’re just playing well and the team’s not doing well. It’s always different circumstances as to when guys get the opportunity to get called up.”

Return to better form

The win over the Sabres was punctuated by several key cogs putting together their best performances in weeks.

For the first time all season, DeBrusk recorded a multi-point game — he had two assists — and Charlie Coyle snapped a six-game goalless drought with two power-play tallies. Hampus Lindholm didn’t register a point, but the defenseman impressed Montgomery with his gaps and quick passing that limited the Bruins’ time in their own end.

For Montgomery, it didn’t come as much of a surprise that several Bruins responded after three days away from the rink.

“Hope is an incredible thing in your attitude, right?” Montgomery said. “I saw it in myself. I was getting into a negative trend in my mind-set.

“So then you get away, and all of a sudden on the morning of the 26th, I have a completely different attitude about where our team is going to go, how we’re going to get there, and the attitude is positively driven. And every player comes back like that.”

Nowhere to go but up

Not every Bruin had a restful holiday break.

Swayman and Jakub Lauko found themselves trapped in an elevator in Kevin Shattenkirk’s apartment building on Christmas night. They were stuck more than 30 minutes, according to Swayman, until they were rescued by the local fire department.

Advertisement

“The firefighters came and they were trying to troubleshoot it a little bit, but at the end of it, they just took a saw,” Swayman said. “We had sparks coming through the door. We watched the door get pried open.

“We’re lucky to have those guys — shout-out to those boys.

“I’m taking the stairs in 2024.”

Conor Ryan can be reached at conor.ryan@globe.com.