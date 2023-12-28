Threat of wider conflict, stalled truce talks mark another day of war in Mideast

“The stopwatch for a diplomatic solution is running out,” Benny Gantz, a member of Israel’s war cabinet and former defense minister, told reporters Wednesday. “If the world and the Lebanese government don’t act in order to prevent the firing on Israel’s northern residents, and to distance Hezbollah from the border, the IDF will do it,” he said, referring to Israel’s military.

As Israel pounded targets in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, a member of the country’s war cabinet threatened action on a second front, along the northern border with Lebanon, where the Iranian-backed militia Hezbollah has fired rocket barrages into Israel.

“The next stages in fighting will also be deep, forceful, and surprising,” added Gantz. “The campaign will continue and expand, according to necessity, to more foci or fronts.”

The threat of a wider war has preoccupied the United States and its allies since the start of the conflict in Gaza, and has only grown as three Iranian-backed groups — Hamas, Hezbollah, and Houthis in Yemen — have launched attacks toward Israel as well as on commercial ships in the Red Sea.

The concern prompted the United States to dispatch two aircraft carriers to the eastern Mediterranean after the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attacks on Israel that started the current war in Gaza.

The Israeli military said Wednesday that its northern command, along the border with Lebanon, was in a “state of very high readiness.” The military’s chief of staff, Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, said, “We need to be prepared to strike if required.”

Also on Wednesday, an Israeli raid on a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank left six Palestinians dead, the Palestinian Authority’s Ministry of Health said. The Israeli military said its forces had carried out “counterterrorism activity” in the Nur Shams refugee camp overnight and struck “terrorists who hurled explosive devices at the forces.”

It was not possible to independently verify the military’s account.

Israeli forces have conducted near-daily raids in the occupied West Bank since Hamas launched the Oct. 7 terrorist attack from Gaza that Israeli officials say killed about 1,200 people. In response, Israeli authorities have severely restricted movement within the West Bank and revoked work permits for Palestinian residents of the territory who hold jobs in Israel.

On the diplomatic front, US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will visit Israel in early January to discuss the war in Gaza as well as plans for how the Palestinian territory will be governed when the conflict ends, an Israeli official said on Wednesday.

The official, who was not authorized to discuss the trip on the record, spoke on condition of anonymity.

With the United States suffering reputational damage abroad and progressives angry with President Biden over his support for Israel, US officials are eager to see the fighting wind down. In addition, attacks have been rising from Iran’s allied militias in Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq, and Syria, adding to concerns that the Gaza conflict could become a multifront war. But Israeli officials continue to speak publicly of extensive fighting yet to come.

Meanwhile, international mediators continued efforts for a new cease-fire. But with both sides, at least in public, staking out seemingly intractable conditions, diplomats say they believe a deal for a durable truce remains far off.

A weeklong cease-fire in late November saw Hamas release more than 100 hostages, and Israel in turn freed roughly 240 Palestinian prisoners and detainees, while allowing more humanitarian aid to enter the Gaza Strip. Mediators in Qatar had hoped the pause would lay the basis for an end to the fighting. But the truce expired, and Israeli forces have deepened the war.

The Egyptian government has circulated a proposal calling for further exchanges of hostages and prisoners as a step toward a permanent cease-fire, according to three diplomats in the region who insisted on anonymity because of the sensitivity of the talks. But the diplomats cautioned that neither Israel nor Hamas appeared close to agreeing to such a proposal.

On Monday night, Israel’s war cabinet discussed various truce proposals on the table, including the Egyptian one, according to an Israeli official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the confidential deliberations. In public, Israeli officials have continued to tell the public to expect a long and difficult war ahead.

In an opinion essay published on Monday in The Wall Street Journal, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated his position that Hamas must be destroyed and Gaza demilitarized — statements that appeared to rule out any role for Hamas in postwar Gaza.

Still, domestic pressure on Netanyahu to work more aggressively to free the remaining hostages has risen since three Israeli captives were mistakenly killed by Israeli soldiers in Gaza City this month.

Hamas, in public statements, has appeared to dismiss any deal to release the remaining hostages if it does not lead to a sustainable end to hostilities. In an interview with The New York Times on Wednesday, Zaher Jabareen, a member of the group’s political leadership, said the first step had to be a stop to the killing of people in Gaza.

“Our position, which we communicated to all the parties, is that we are asking for a comprehensive cease-fire before we talk about other issues,” he said.

Several countries including Egypt have put forward proposals, but he could not discuss the details, Jabareen added.

But tensions in the Mideast rose even higher this week after Iran accused Israel of killing Brigadier General Sayyed Razi Mousavi, a senior adviser to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, in a missile strike in Syria. On Wednesday, a cortege of mourners accompanied his body through the Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala, and a representative of the Revolutionary Guards, Ramezan Sharif, again threatened retaliation against Israel, the Associated Press reported.

Hints of division among Israel’s adversaries emerged on Wednesday when Sharif claimed that Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack was prompted not by longstanding grievances with Israel but for the 2020 killing of General Qassem Soleimani, the leader of Iran’s elite Quds Force, in a US drone strike in Iraq. Hamas promptly rejected the suggestion.