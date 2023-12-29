Author readings around Boston through Jan. 6

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.
WEDNESDAY JAN. 3
- Cynthia Bargar (”Sleeping in the Dead Girl’s Room”), Shari Caplan (”Exhibitionist”), and Hannah Larrabee (”Wonder Tissue”) will read their work at 7 p.m. at the Grolier Poetry Book Shop. (Tickets are $5-$0)
- Jenny L. Howe (”On The Plus Side”) is in conversation with Crystal Maldonado and Alechia Dow at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story. (Tickets are $5)
THURSDAY JAN. 4
- Dr. Pooja Lakshmin (”Real Self-Care”) is in conversation with Tiziana Dearin at 6:30 p.m. at WBUR CitySpace. (Tickets are $5-$25)
- Laura Zigman (”Small World”) is in conversation with Joanna Rakoff at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.
FRIDAY JAN. 5
- Vivian Tu (”Rich AF: The Winning Money Mindset That Will Change Your Life”) will discuss her latest book at 7:30 p.m. at the Somerville Armory. (Tickets are $29 - $58)
SATURDAY JAN. 6
- Sara Levine (”Sensitive”) will read her children’s book at 2 p.m. at the Cambridge Public Library.
- Mosab Abu Toha (”Things You May Find Hidden In My Ear”) will read his work with a number of writers in support of the Edward Said Libraries in Gaza at 12 p.m. virtually via Brookline Booksmith.
- Mark Binder (”The Zombie Cat”) will read his children’s stories at 12 p.m. at the Boston Public Market.