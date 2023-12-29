fb-pixelAuthor readings around Boston through Jan. 6 - The Boston Globe Skip to main content
BOOKINGS

Author readings around Boston through Jan. 6

Updated December 29, 2023, 51 minutes ago
MA-Cambridge-1/10/23 - Author Laura Zigman discusses her new book “Small World,” in an interview along side author Tom Perrotta at the Harvard Book Store in Cambridge, Mass. on Jan. 10, 2023. (Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe)Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.

WEDNESDAY JAN. 3

THURSDAY JAN. 4

FRIDAY JAN. 5

SATURDAY JAN. 6

Boston Globe Today