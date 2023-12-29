A Harvard student sleuth cracks the code on the hidden lives of Louisa May Alcott and other notable women

Alcott was by then one of the country’s best-known writers, a household name following the triumph of her novel “Little Women.” But that April, as if summoning simpler times, she returned to playwriting, a literary form she’d embraced in childhood, writing dramas her sisters had performed. Newly bereft and holed up at the inn on Beacon Hill, Alcott began a dramatization of Jules Verne’s “Michael Strogoff,” a daring tale whose eponymous hero seeks to quell a Tartar rebellion on behalf of the czar.

Louisa May Alcott was heartsick when she checked into the old Hotel Bellevue in Boston. It was April 1880, and Alcott was mourning the death of her sister May, who’d died unexpectedly a few months earlier.

Alcott’s unpublished version of the work, “For Russia and the Czar,” has been all but forgotten in the nearly 150 years since she composed it in her looping script, its obscurity no doubt hastened by an early biographer who asserted that it was never completed.

But a few years ago, Harvard doctoral candidate Vanessa Braganza stumbled across the play at the Houghton Library, home to the university’s rare books collection and houses some of Alcott’s letters.

“The play is there in its full form,” said Braganza. “Nobody’s looked at it.”

"For Russia and the Czar," a largely forgotten play by Louisa May Alcott, languished in Harvard’s archives before Braganza came across it. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Braganza describes herself a “book detective,” and at just 29, she has already unearthed several telling secrets about the lives of women during her short career. A specialist on women writers of the English Renaissance, Braganza has shed new light on some of the era’s more notable women, including author Lady Mary Wroth and Catherine of Aragon, first wife of Henry VIII, among others.

But what sets Braganza’s work apart is her area of focus: ciphers, cryptic systems of communication whose hidden meanings are embedded in designs or texts.

Ciphers of all sorts proliferated during the English Renaissance, including monogram ciphers, symbols that were often displayed as jewelry, artwork, or book bindings that in many cases described a clandestine romance. Ciphered monograms flourished at the court of King Henry VIII, when, as Braganza put it, love could be “really dangerous,” offering courtiers a tantalizing gamble: their amorous secrets displayed in plain view.

“There’s something really delicious about that,” she said. Ciphers “invite you to solve them, and then they flout all attempts at solving.”

Unlike many literary scholars, Braganza focuses on the material history of books as objects — their seals, bindings, and embellishments — details easily overlooked by scholars intent on close reading.

“She spots things — puzzles, opacities, ciphers — with remarkable regularity,” said Harvard’s James Simpson, an expert in medieval and Renaissance literature. “And when she cracks them, she discovers more often than not a woman author who had to be secret for one reason or another.”

Braganza said she first became interested in ciphers a few years ago when she “literally walked into the topic” while leaving a rare book fair in London. Rounding a corner, she encountered a leather-bound book that was emblazoned with a monogram she’d once seen in an article about Wroth, who is widely considered England’s first female novelist.

Born to a literary family around 1587, Wroth scandalized her contemporaries when she published “The Countess of Montgomery’s Urania,” a sprawling work that includes a fictionalized account of her affair with William Herbert. Herbert eventually left Wroth, but not before she’d given him a play she’d written, stamping its binding with the same ciphered monogram Braganza recognized some four centuries later at the book fair.

What puzzled Braganza, however, was that Wroth’s library had been destroyed in a fire: The play she gave to Herbert was thought to be the only existing literary work to carry Wroth’s ciphered monogram.

The book Braganza found at the London fair was a translated biography by Xenophon, a philosopher and military leader in ancient Greece. “It became clear that this was a book Wroth had owned,” she said. “That’s when it started to get really interesting.”

The Xenophon translation wasn’t published until 1632, two years after Herbert’s death. Nevertheless, Wroth had stamped its binding with the same ciphered monogram she used on the cover of the play, a tangle of letters that spells the names of the Wroth and Herbert characters in “Urania.”

“That says something really interesting and human, which is that she was still thinking about him two years after he died,” said Braganza, who convinced the Houghton Library to acquire the book. “It speaks volumes to how this affair shaped her life.”

A book Braganza believes to have belonged to Lady Mary Wroth's library, discovered in London and stamped with Wroth’s monogram cipher. Vanessa Braganza

Braganza’s work builds on decades of research by feminist historians who have sought to give a fuller account of women’s lives in history. Scholars have also had an abiding interest in the use of ciphers during the era, which extended well beyond courtly love to matters of state and international intrigue.

Literary historian Stephen Greenblatt called the Renaissance “a period of secrecy.”

“They obviously didn’t have the digital means we have, but they were exceedingly alert to the problem of secrecy,” said Greenblatt, a Harvard professor who is advising Braganza on her dissertation. “Historians have been interested in this phenomenon because that is how a set of plots and conspiracies were laid but also broken.”

Mary, Queen of Scots used ciphers extensively, and earlier this year an international group of codebreakers used computers to decipher a cache of previously unknown letters penned by the Scottish queen while she was imprisoned by her cousin Queen Elizabeth I.

Braganza’s methods can be decidedly lower tech.

After discovering the Wroth cipher, she began looking for other such symbols in the digitized collections of the British Museum. She eventually homed in on the work of artist Hans Holbein, who produced a series of monogram ciphers while working in the court of Henry VIII.

One in particular caught her eye, a design for a pendant encrusted with jewels that bore the letter “X,” a letter that doesn’t appear in many names.

Holbein did two stints at Henry VIII’s court: The first coincided with the monarch’s initial appeal to Rome to annul his marriage to Catherine of Aragon; the second witnessed its annulment by the archbishop of Canterbury.

Working at a cafe in Harvard Square, Braganza meticulously re-created the artist’s design in her notebook, tracing its lines to tease out individual letters.

“It’s a way of slowing down my eye,” she said.

Finally, Braganza cracked it: “HENRICVS REX” and “KATHERINE,” King Henry and Catherine, a pendant cipher Braganza believes Catherine had created to declare herself the one true queen.

“It was meant to be worn, something cryptic on your chest, right there where people can see it,” said Braganza, who added that Henry VIII’s control over the court was also an attempt to control history.

“He very much tried to obliterate the memory of Catherine of Aragon,” she continued. “But ciphers survive to retell the tale.”

Braganza has yet to publish many of her arguments, some of which feature in her forthcoming dissertation, which examines ciphers, literature, and how “a failure to investigate cipher documents has skewed our historical memory.” She added that she hopes such discoveries will help reclaim the lives of women who’ve been written out of the historical record.

“The history we inherit is actually a series of choices and value judgments,” she said. “We value Shakespeare, we value John Milton, but we don’t value the first English woman novelist.”

In the meantime, the mysteries keep coming: She recently convinced librarians at Harvard’s Widener Library that a 17th-century tome scholars had long believed was a forgery is in fact authentic.

Similarly, while walking through an exhibition of Renaissance women at the Museum of Fine Arts recently, Braganza came across a small self portrait by the 16th-century artist Sofonisba Anguissola.

Looking directly at the viewer, Anguissola holds a monogram, a cipher scholars have interpreted to be an anagram of her father’s name.

But Braganza has her doubts, observing that the cipher’s letters don’t match up with her father’s name.

“I can’t tell you as yet what the solution is,” she said. “But I can tell you what the solution is not, and it’s not the standard.”

This cipher, from Sofonisba Anguissola's "Self-Portrait" at the Museum of Fine Arts, is widely interpreted as an anagram of the artist's father's name — an assumption Braganza disputes. Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

At this point, Braganza, who’s also a law student at Columbia University, says she has a backlog of mysteries she wants to investigate.

Among them is the unpublished play Alcott wrote in the months following her sister’s death.

By then, Alcott commanded handsome payment for her work, which Braganza believes had complicated the author’s relationship to writing. Alcott once called her books for young readers “moral pap for the young,” complaining on a separate occasion that she was “tired of living like a spider, — spinning my brains out for money.”

But as Alcott sat down to write at the Hotel Bellevue that April, Braganza believes she had another aim in mind.

“She was writing it at a time when she was grieving, yes, but it was also something she just sat down and wrote because she wanted to,” said Braganza. “That opens up an interesting story.”





Malcolm Gay can be reached at malcolm.gay@globe.com. Follow him @malcolmgay.