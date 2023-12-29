Mark your calendars, music fans: It’s going to be a packed year of concerts, films, and festivals

We’ve combed the calendars for some music-related news to look forward to in 2024. After you sing “Auld Lang Syne” for the days gone by, set your sights on a new song or two.

But we can promise you that there will be some singing, maybe even a little dancing. “Everything circles back to music,” said Nick Cave recently . The dark prince was talking about his own interests, but he could have been speaking on behalf of all of us.

Welcome to another new year! We’ll leave it to your loved ones to wish you the “happy” part. From a news perspective, we can’t guarantee that.

January-March

From the get-go, apologies are in order. Yes, we’re here to offer some hope for the new year in the form of harmony, melody, and rhythm. But the first thing worth mentioning is the imminent release of Green Day’s latest album, “Saviors,” coming Jan. 19. In October the band teased the new album with its first single.

It’s called “The American Dream Is Killing Me,” and despite the jaunty tone, it’s a steaming pile of bummer: “From sea to shining sea/ Whitewashed upon the beach/ My country under siege/ On private property.” So, cheers!

The band plays Fenway Park on Aug. 7, one stop on a big tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of “American Idiot” and the 30th of their debut, “Dookie.” That’s right — pop-punk’s perennial adolescents are in their 50s now. Hate to break it to you, but your own youth is fading, too.

Speaking of which, Madonna takes over TD Garden on Jan. 8-9, part of the North American tour she postponed last summer after contracting a “serious bacterial infection” in June. The material girl is 65, which is right around the age when all our conversation starts to revolve around visits to the doctor.

Late January brings the Sundance Film Festival, where a few new music films are set to premiere. “Eno” is a biographical documentary about Brian Eno, the producer-innovator who gave us some of David Bowie and Talking Heads’ best albums, “Music for Airports,” and the most common crossword puzzle answer of all time. There’s also “Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza,” a look back at the traveling festival that defined the ‘90s, from Perry Farrell, Rage Against the Machine, and Smashing Pumpkins to Failure. Expect both of these to hit the streaming services later in the year.

February brings “Bob Marley: One Love,” a biopic of the late reggae superstar. “My life is not important to me,” says Kingsley Ben-Adir, the British actor who plays Marley, in the trailer. Fun fact: Ben-Adir also played Malcolm X in Regina King’s “One Night in Miami…”

Also in February: “Bitter Crop: The Heartache and Triumph of Billie Holiday’s Last Year,” a new biography by Paul Alexander that revises the common perception that the masterful singer lived her last years in despair. The latest installment of “Music’s Biggest Night” — the 66th annual Grammy Awards — will bedazzle your TV screen on Feb. 4, with host Trevor Noah and (depending on your age) a bunch of TikTokers or a bunch of fossils you have to Google.

Suleika Jaouad and Jon Batiste attend the New Orleans premiere of "American Symphony," the documentary about the couple, on Dec. 7. Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Netflix

On March 16, Jon Batiste plays the Orpheum. “American Symphony,” the moving documentary about the musician and his wife, Suleika Jaouad, who is dealing with a cancer recurrence, was just added to the shortlist for the Academy Awards.

April-June

Unless the Red Sox start making some moves now, April may not provide the usual promise of a fresh new baseball season around the lyric little bandbox. Turn your gaze instead to TD Garden, where two of pop music’s recent heavy hitters will set up shop: Olivia Rodrigo on April 1-2 and Bad Bunny on April 17. It’ll be a busy month over there on Causeway: Nicki Minaj, the pinkest of them all, parks her latest tour at the Garden on April 8 and April 10.

Nicki Minaj headlines two shows at TD Garden April 8 and April 10. Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Greater Boston’s newest venue, The Cut in Gloucester, opens its live music stage in January. By April it should be hitting its stride, with a show on April 5 featuring the great Richard Thompson, which the club’s new talent buyer, Randi Millman, has called a “bucket list” booking.

Watch your local theaters in May for “Back to Black,” a feature film about the life and afterlife of Amy Winehouse starring the young actor Marisa Abela, who was last seen in “Barbie” as Teen Talk Barbie. Also in May: the latest edition of Boston Calling at the Harvard Athletic Complex and, on the 30th, a group called the Hackney Diamonds at Gillette Stadium. Sorry, that’s the name of their latest album. The band is the Rolling Stones.

The festivities at Gillette carry over into the next month when the Oklahoma poet Zach Bryan brings his bros-with-feelings songs to the home of the Patriots on June 26. Due to popular demand, he’ll return for a second date on July 17.

Wilco return as headliners and curators of the 2024 Solid Sound Festival at Mass MoCA June 28-30. Ben Stas for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

The long-running Green River Festival at the Franklin County Fairgrounds in Western Massachusetts returns June 21-23, with its signature hot-air balloon rides and the warm sounds of Fleet Foxes, Joy Oladokun, Margo Cilker, and more. You could camp for a few days and then head over to North Adams for 2024′s Solid Sound Festival June 28-30 at Mass MoCA, with a lineup featuring Wilco, Jason Isbell, Nick Lowe, and many others.

July-September (and beyond)

The month of July will be a busy one at Fenway, at least while the Olde Towne Team is out on the road. Headliners include local-boy-made-good Noah Kahan (two shows!) July 18-19, country star Kane Brown on July 20, and Foo Fighters the following night.

Metallica bring their ageless heavy metal to Gillette on Aug. 2 and Aug. 4. Fair warning to those who live within earshot of the stadium: The band’s latest album, “72 Seasons,” may have 60,000 people bellowing the lyrics to “Screaming Suicide” and “You Must Burn!”

Guitarist-vocalists Joey Walker (left) and Stu Mackenzie perform with King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard at Boston Calling in May. The Aussies return to the city for a show at the Stage at Suffolk Downs Aug. 19. Ben Stas for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

Also in August: On the 19th, prepare to have your mind blown by King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, the shape-shifting, supernaturally talented Australian band, when they headline the Stage at Suffolk Downs.

From there, the calendar thins considerably. Watch this space for updates, including news about the rescheduled Aerosmith farewell tour. If they manage to make up the New Year’s Eve date that was supposed to happen this weekend, well, that’ll blow a few minds, too.

James Sullivan can be reached at jamesgsullivan@gmail.com. Follow him @sullivanjames.