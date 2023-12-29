Stoughton pizza shop to close its doors after 68 years

On Thursday WCVB-TV reported that patrons were having to wait up to four hours for orders, due the increase in demand.

Located at 545 Pearl St. near the Canton town line, the restaurant is a beloved local institution that’s been serving up pizza, subs, and salads to loyal customers for 68 years. Their last day of business will be on Dec. 31, according to a post on the Denneno’s Pizza Instagram page .

Customers will have their last chance to get a slice at Denneno’s Pizza in Stoughton this weekend.

The Denneno family made the announcement in November that they would be closing their restaurant for good at the end of the year.

“The time has come for us as a family to make the difficult decision to close our family business,” the Denneno family wrote on Instagram. “We are grateful for your patronage and support for the past 68 years.”

The Denneno family acknowledged that people have been wondering when the time would come.

“Over the years we have been asked many times if we are closing,” the family wrote. “You all know how rumors go. The fact is our mother wanted us to close when she passed a little over six years ago, however we felt that it was not the time to end our family’s legacy.”

The Denneno family thanked all their employees who have worked at the restaurant over the past several decades, and expressed gratitude to their customers.

“Thank you to all our loyal customers for 68 years of friendship, support, love and endless memories,” the family wrote. “Onto the next chapter.”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.