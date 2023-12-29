An unsung hero to Rhode Island businesses bids farewell

Hayward is retiring today after 41 years and seven months of federal service, a career that spans seven presidents and included stints at the Environmental Protection Agency, Department of the Interior, Department of Commerce, and the SBA.

As the Rhode Island director for the US Small Business Administration, Mark Hayward has been an unsung hero to many business owners for the last several decades – especially following disasters.

You’ve been in and around Rhode Island politics and government for nearly 50 years, including being the youngest mayor in East Providence’s history. Why is now the time to hang it up?

Hayward: It is time for this chapter in my life to end, and to start a new one as I look at new potential opportunities. I have been blessed in my life to do many extraordinary things. I have met presidents, first ladies, kings, queens, senators, Congress members, and governors from all parties and corners of the world. I have participated in bilateral aviation negotiations in many countries, helped with economic policy in the US territories and the former Trust Territories of the Pacific Islands, testified before many congressional committees, and worked to put a lasting policy in place that would be beneficial to small business. Ironically most of what I have done in my career impacted small businesses from the city of East Providence to the islands and even today. It has been a remarkable journey.

In your role at the SBA, you’re often asked to provide support to businesses during disasters and tragedies. In the case of the Washington Bridge closure, what does it mean to you to be helping your hometown so much?

It fills my heart with pride to be able to help the small business communities of East Providence and Providence. When people around the nation who ask, “why does a bridge closure warrant a disaster declaration?” I ask them: “What you would do if 100,000 cars and trucks were suddenly put on your roads in your community, unable to reach their destination, cutting off businesses from their customers, and all during the holiday season?”

That explains the dramatic impact and gravity of what happened here. I give much credit to Governor Dan McKee and state leaders, but especially to East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva and Providence Mayor Brett Smiley, who were pillars of strength in a sea of uncertainty during those first days.

You’ve worked in the federal government through seven presidents. What does the SBA get right about helping local businesses and where can things improve?

SBA gets a lot right. You hear everyone say that small business is the engine of America’s economy and it truly is, from beginning to end. But there needs to be more attention paid to the district offices. When I first arrived, the district did everything from process, service, and liquidate loans. I had a staff of 28 when I started and all of that has been centralized, which is good, but there are so many programs and businesses to touch and help that it is nearly impossible for the district office staff to get to everything and everyone. As I leave, I have a staff of four.

I think COVID showed the real true value of the district and its employees. We were constantly out in front of things, helping and reassuring the business community as much as we could during the most uncertain of times. We need to continue to train our lenders and resource partners on our programs and be the conduit to getting answers to tough questions.

Is there a moment during your career in Rhode Island that stands out more than anything else?

There are many moments that stand out, but clearly COVID was the most significant. Those days of uncertainly had a dramatic toll on many, including the district office staff. We all took calls of despair and desperation. I had a small business owner hang up on me and tell me they lost everything and were finished. Placing a wellness call to a local police department was not something I was trained for. Give me a profit and loss statement or a balance sheet and I can help, but this was beyond that.

At one point my deputy conferenced me into a call with a woman who had started her business six months prior to the COVID pandemic. There was nothing that we could do to console her; it took over an hour to get to a point where we could have a discussion. PPP was great for the business community and working through all those issues was challenging but, in the end, it worked well. Not perfect, but well.

What’s next for Mark Hayward?

I will not be sitting on the couch. Clearly there will be more golf, but I have several options to stay involved in economic development. I am exploring all alternatives and believe that you might see me somewhere where I can continue to help the small business community in the not-so-distant future.

