What we know about the Kamal family, found slain in Dover

An apparent act of domestic violence left a couple and their daughter dead in their Dover estate, according to authorities, who received a 911 called Thursday after another person went to the home to check on the family.

Officials identified the three deceased individuals as Rakesh Kamal, 57, his wife Teena Kamal, 54, and their daughter Arianna Kamal, 18. Here’s what we know about them.

Rakesh Kamal

Rakesh Kamal, who also went by Rick, had been listed on the website of EduNova, a now-defunct education technology company, as president of the Marlborough-based firm. (As of Friday morning, the website was no longer active.)

According to his biography on the EduNova website, Kamal was an alumnus of Boston University and the MIT Sloan School of Management, as well as Stanford University. Before working at EduNova, he “held many executive positions in the education-consulting field,” the biography added.

Rakesh "Rick" Kamal. LinkedIn

EduNova marketed a “student success system” designed to improve the grades of students in middle school, high school, and college,” according to publicly available internet archives.

The company was launched in 2016 and involuntarily dissolved in December 2021, according to the Secretary of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts William F. Galvin’s office.

Involuntary dissolution happens when a business for two or more years fails to file annual reports with the Secretary’s office, file tax returns with the Commissioner of Revenue, or pay requisite taxes, or “if the Director is satisfied that a corporation has become inactive and that its dissolution would be in the public interest,” according to state documents.

Despite the dissolution, EduNova’s website was still active as of at least Aug. 1, 2023, according to the internet archives.

Teena Kamal

Teena Kamal LinkedIn

Teena Kamal was listed on EduNova’s website as chief operating officer of the company, describing her as an alum of Harvard University and of Delhi University in India.

Her biography on the website said that prior to her work at EduNova, she led the “development of major consumer advice, guidance and education product” for Boston-based Fidelity Investments, adding that she also made contributions to Aegis Software Corp and EMC Corporation.

She filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy in September 2022 in federal court in Massachusetts, which allows individuals to pay off debts. She listed both her assets and liabilities to be in the $1 million to $10 million range, according to legal filings.

In October, the court filed an order dismissing the bankruptcy case due to Kamal’s failure to file the necessary paperwork or pay the filing due. In December of 2022, the case was officially closed, with Kamal never making any payments to the creditor, Wilsondale Associates LLC, according to court documents.

Arianna Kamal. LinkedIn

Arianna Kamal

Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey confirmed during a briefing Friday that Arianna Rakesh attended Middlebury College.

She had graduated from Milton Academy in June, earning an award for distinctive academic achievement, according to the school’s website.

While in high school, she presented at the International Youth Neuroscience Conference, sharing results of an experiment measuring the effect of different noises on a person’s stress levels, a conference agenda said. During her time at Milton Academy, Arianna tutored freshman and sophomore students in writing and organized a Red Cross blood drive, according to her Linkedin profile.

Outside of school, she tutored immigrant children in Mattapan and interned at Mass General Brigham. Arianna attended elementary school at Cornerstone Academy in Northborough, according to the school’s website.

