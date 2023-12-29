Man, woman, and teenage daughter dead in apparent domestic violence homicide in Dover

Officers discovered “an adult male, adult female, and their teenage daughter deceased,” the statement said.

Police were called to the home on Wilson’s Way around 7:24 p.m. by a relative who had stopped by the house to check on the family, Norfolk County District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s office said in a statement.

Authorities in Dover are investigating after a man, woman, and their teenage daughter were all found dead inside their residence Thursday night in an apparent “incident of domestic violence,” prosecutors said.

Prosecutors withheld the names of the victims pending family notification.

“Although the investigation is at a very preliminary stage, the evidence available at this time does not indicate the involvement of any outside party, but suggests that this is a deadly incident of domestic violence,” the statement said.

Advertisement

Prosecutors said investigators do not believe “there is any ongoing danger to the Dover community related to this incident.”

Information on how the victims died wasn’t immediately available.

“Additional information is likely to be available by mid-day on Friday,” the statement said, adding that Dover and State Police had worked throughout much of the night Thursday to process the crime scene.

“Subsequent statement will be made through the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office,” the statement said.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.