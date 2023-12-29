Former acting New Bedford fire chief killed in shooting with police in Fairhaven, officials say

The Bayside Lounge is located at that address.

The Fairhaven Police Department said officers were called to 125 Sconticut Neck Road around 5 p.m. for a report of an intoxicated man, whose name they did not release.

A former acting fire chief in New Bedford was killed in a shooting with police officers at a bar and grill in Fairhaven on Friday night, officials said.

Officers from surrounding communities also responded for mutual aid, the department said in a statement.

Gunshots “were later exchanged between the male and officers,” the department said. The man died, and a responding officer who was wounded in the shooting was taken to an area hospital, the statement said.

A spokesman for New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell’s office identified the man who was killed as Paul Coderre, the city’s former acting fire chief.

“This evening’s fatal shooting in Fairhaven was tragic in every sense,” Mitchell wrote in a post on Facebook Friday night that did not identify Coderre. “I am relieved that the officer who was injured will make a full recovery, and that no one else was seriously hurt.”

New Bedford City Council President Ian Abreu said in a post on Facebook that the injured officer is an Acushnet police officer.

“Thankfully, the Acushnet police officer who was shot, will make a full recovery, and no one else was seriously hurt,” Abreu wrote.

The Acushnet Police Department said no one was available to speak when reached by phone Friday night. The Fairhaven Police Department referred further questions to the Bristol district attorney’s office, which did not immediately respond to messages seeking further information.

Coderre was fired from his job as New Bedford’s acting fire chief in January 2022 amid allegations that he had abused the fire department’s leave policy and had been dishonest about purported injuries he suffered on the job, the Globe reported.

He appealed his dismissal to the state’s Civil Service Commission, which last month overturned the termination, according to its website.

The commission found that “New Bedford failed to prove that he had misrepresented his physical abilities to avoid returning to duty or otherwise abuse the fire department’s injury leave policy.”

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him @NickStoico.