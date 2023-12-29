Former N.H. firefighter charged with multiple counts of arson

Nathan Nichols, 19, of Weare, NH, is charged with five counts of felony arson and was released on personal recognizance, a statement from the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s office said Thursday.

A former Bradford, NH, firefighter was arrested Wednesday and charged with multiple counts of arson in connection with several fires beginning in 2022, officials said.

Nathan Nichols, age 19, of Weare, N.H. is charged with five counts of felony arson. He was released on personal recognizance and an arraignment is scheduled for Thursday, Feb, 1, 2024, at the Merrimack County Superior Court.

The blazes, including two structure fires, took place in Bradford and Warner between May 2022 and September 2023, the statement said.

The investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Bradford Police Department, and the Bradford Fire Department is ongoing, officials said.

Nichols is scheduled to appear in Merrimack County Superior Court on Feb. 1, the statement said.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact fire officials at (603) 223-4289 or email fmo@dos.nh.gov.

Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.