L Street Brownies’ annual New Year’s plunge in South Boston to raise money for charities

For the Brownies, the tradition means more than just ringing in the new year. The event is also an opportunity to raise money for charities, said Dan Monahan, president of the swim club based in South Boston.

Monday’s plunge starts at 10 a.m. at M Street Beach in South Boston and is free and open to the public. Swimmers should expect mostly sunny weather on Monday, with a high of 41 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Hundreds are expected to dive into the chilly waters of Dorchester Bay on New Year’s Day as part of the L Street Brownies ’ annual cold water plunge.

The group of about 45 members aims to raise $10,000 this year, most of which will be raised from sales of $25 T-shirts, he said.

Proceeds will support various local groups, including the South Boston Special Kids & Young Adults organization and the South Boston Sports Hall of Fame Scholarship Trust Fund, he said.

The Brownies have raised money in the past, but this is the first year the group is registered as a nonprofit, Monahan said.

The group aims to “raise money to give back ... and keep tradition alive,” said Monahan, who has been cold-water swimming for over 50 years.

In past years, proceeds have gone toward The Mighty Quinn, a fund-raising initiative for a child with cancer. The Brownies have also donated baked goods to senior citizens and to local golf charities. He wants to fund-raise for the senior center at L Street Bathhouse in the future, Monahan said.

Founded in 1865, the Brownies are the oldest cold-water swim group in the country, Monahan said.

“This is all about healthy living, having a new start. ... It’s overcoming challenges, feeling good about yourself,” he said. “The fact that it’s still going is amazing,”

In past years, anywhere from 500 to 1,000 people have filled the Southie shoreline. Monahan expects a similar turnout on Monday.

“[People] just show up, he said. “We don’t even have to advertise.”

On Monday at 8 a.m., the Brownies will host a gathering at L Street Tavern to sell T-shirts. At 9:30 a.m., swimmers are invited to join a pipe and drum-led march from L Street to the beach.

In addition to L Street Tavern, T-shirts are being sold at Roza Lyons and Tom English’s Cottage, two other local bars.

Monahan said that anyone who commits themselves to cold-water swimming is a “Brownie” and encourages newcomers to come prepared on New Year’s Day with warm, dry clothes to change into.

“Bring your towel and jump in the water,” he said.





