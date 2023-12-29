Looking back at those we lost this year

Mourned in swift succession in late November and early December were former first lady Rosalynn Carter, an advocate for mental health care and women’s rights who became one of the most influential first ladies in history before turning her sights to humanitarian needs across the globe; onetime secretary of state Henry Kissinger, primary architect of American foreign policy under two presidents and adviser to several others; and Sandra Day O’Connor, the first female Supreme Court justice, who cast the pivotal vote in many key rulings during her 24 years on the court.

In the span of two weeks, the country lost three figures who for decades quietly reshaped the world around them and the world at large.

In this past year of volatility, of deepening divisions, of ancient animosities and current bloodshed, their deaths offer us a chance at the dawn of a new year to consider, perhaps more than ever, what leadership, talent, and vision can accomplish for the greater good.

In that spirit, we remember scores of noteworthy individuals whose deaths made headlines in 2023: women and men who excelled in all fields, from politics, government, and business to science, sports, and the arts; people who led lives – consequential ones, if not without struggle or controversy – that offer lessons for us to carry forward.

Ms. Carter’s worldview was rooted in faith and family. With a quiet toughness and empathy, she recast the first lady’s role to one of a true presidential partner. From rural Georgia to the world stage, she and Jimmy Carter forged a durable and inspirational bond. When Ms. Carter died at 96, she was remembered for a lifetime of service to others.

A realpolitik disciple with a thirst for celebrity, Dr. Kissinger was a far more polarizing figure during his long years in the public eye. To admirers, he was a brilliant strategist known for bringing wary adversaries to the negotiating table. To detractors, he was a ruthless exploiter of power with little regard for human rights (and lives) when US interests were at stake. With any assessment of his legacy, there was seldom much middle ground.

Mr. Kissinger, at an international press conference in Salzburg, Austria, in 1974. Anonymous/Associated Press

Justice O’Connor had her critics as well; her rulings on hot-button issues including abortion and affirmative action made that unavoidable. Yet her conduct on and reverence for the court were exemplary. So too was her personal story, as she balanced motherhood with career demands before retiring to care for a husband in cognitive decline. Later, she revealed her own dementia diagnosis, boosting awareness about a disease often hidden from view.

In marked contrast to our current political climate, where compromise is equated with weakness and diplomacy an all-but-forgotten art, all three demonstrated the flexibility and wisdom to achieve a greater good, whether recommending Camp David as the setting for what would be a historic peace deal (Carter), opening diplomatic channels to Communist China (Kissinger), or casting the deciding vote on a sharply divided court to uphold a woman’s legal right to abortion (O’Connor).

These and other major losses to the country were mirrored by others close to home. In a city known for its fraught history of race relations, lofty academic stature, and influential arts scene, the deaths of Mel King, Charles Ogletree, and Robert Brustein closed significant chapters in Boston’s civic and cultural life.

Mr. Ogletree, who taught for many years at Harvard Law School, was also an author and renowned lawyer. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

A onetime state representative and mayoral candidate, Mr. King wore many hats – community organizer, educator, affordable housing advocate – but above all he was a bridge between an older, more insular Boston and a newer, more inclusive one. Mr. Ogletree was a celebrated attorney and Harvard Law professor who helped guide and protect many under his wing, including Anita Hill and Barack and Michelle Obama. Mr. Brustein, a critic, playwright, and champion of nonprofit theater, founded the American Repertory Theater, in Cambridge, and by doing so expanded the region’s artistic boundaries while attracting talent from around the world.

Mr. Brustein, at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge in 1996. CHIN, Barry GLOBE STAFF/The Boston Globe

As 2023 wound down, America remembered many more who left an indelible mark on their era, and ours.

Democratic Party stalwart Dianne Feinstein, who died at 90, was elected San Francisco’s first female mayor, then California’s first female senator on her way to becoming a powerful role model for younger female lawmakers. Standing alongside her was Colorado congresswoman Patricia Schroeder, a driving force behind laws expanding family and medical leave, spousal pensions, and other landmark rights for women.

Military analyst Daniel Ellsberg will forever be linked to his leak of the Pentagon Papers and its role in turning public opinion against the Vietnam War. Republican Lowell Weicker served Connecticut in two high offices, US senator and governor, earning a reputation for feisty independence during and after the Watergate era.

Joining their ranks were politician-diplomat Bill Richardson, a masterful international hostage negotiator; evangelical broadcaster Pat Robertson and political analyst Kevin Phillips, leading voices in conservative politics; NASA astronauts Frank Borman, Walter Cunningham, Ken Mattingly, and Karol Bobko; White House counsel C. Boyden Gray; D.C. power attorney Robert Bennett; and diplomat James Lowenstein, who like Ellsberg made public unsettling truths about the Vietnam War.

From the world stage, the year’s departed included Silvio Berlusconi, Italy’s scandal-plagued prime minister; Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, a thorn in Vladimir Putin’s side; Finnish president Martti Ahtisaari, a Nobel Peace Prize winner; and Pakistan’s Pervez Musharraf, a military ruler turned president who stirred up anti-Western passions following 9/11.

Heroes to Holocaust survivors were rescuer Adolfo Kaminsky, Nazi interrogator Guy Stern, and Benjamin Ferencz, the oldest surviving Nuremberg prosecutor.

The world of letters endured many losses, led by Pulitzer Prize-winner Cormac McCarthy, whose best novels (“The Road,” “No Country for Old Men”) took a bleakly poetic view of the human condition. Also, novelist Russell Banks (“The Hereafter,” “Continental Drift”), a New Englander whose gritty portraits of working-class Americans overlayed issues of race and class onto his prodigious storytelling gifts.

Warmly remembered, too, were Czech author Milan Kundera, best known for his comically anti-Communist novel “The Unbearable Lightness of Being,” and British writer Martin Amis, author of such genre-bending novels as “London Fields” and “The Information” and the raucous memoir “Experience.”

Also eulogized were two of America’s most distinguished poets, Nobel laureate Louise Glück and poet laureate Charles Simic; Japanese novelist-essayist Kenzaburo Oe, a fellow Nobel winner; and Robert Gottlieb, a revered editor who influenced the careers of literary titans.

The music world in particular left fans in mourning. Sounding their last notes were Harry Belafonte, a barrier-breaking singer, actor, and civil rights activist; crooner Tony Bennett, champion of the American songbook and enduring pop icon; and two superstars whose personas perhaps could not be more different: Tina Turner, whose hair-tossing, hip-shaking concerts blended soul, rock, and R&B, spiked with sizzling sex appeal; and Jimmy Buffett, who parlayed his “Margaritaville”-fueled odes to the laid-back, sun-splashed life into a sprawling commercial empire.

The lineup grew as the year went on: guitar gods Robbie Robertson (The Band) and Jeff Beck (the Yardbirds); folk-rock pioneer David Crosby (The Byrds, Crosby, Stills and Nash); composer-arranger Burt Bacharach; folk troubadour Gordon Lightfoot; punk rocker Tom Verlaine; and two proudly edgy Irish artists, singer-songwriter Sinéad O’Connor and Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan.

Also, classical piano virtuosos Russell Sherman and André Watts, jazz greats Ahmad Jamal and Wayne Shorter, piano-playing political satirist Mark Russell, and George Winston, whose starkly beautiful piano was never more treasured than during the holidays.

For Boston sports fans, no death hit harder than that of Red Sox knuckleballer Tim Wakefield, a member of the team’s hall of fame and broadcasting crew whose charitable works rivaled his on-field exploits. Baseball also tipped its cap to Brooks Robinson, the slick-fielding pride of Baltimore, and Tim McCarver, an all-star catcher and longtime broadcaster.

Whether as a starter, closer, or supporter of the Jimmy Fund, Tim Wakefield was beloved in Boston. Steve Nesius/Associated Press

Among pro football devotees, the late Jim Brown set the standard for rugged running backs, much as Dick Butkus did for bruising linebackers. Hockey’s Bobby Hull, dubbed The Golden Jet, was another notable loss, as were basketball’s Willis Reed, the MVP center of both of the New York Knicks’ championships; Indiana U. hoops coach Bobby Knight, whose fiery temper often overshadowed his winning ways; college basketball analyst Billy Packer; and NHL executive Chris Snow, an ex-Globe scribe whose courageous battle with ALS became a final and fitting legacy.

Wherever the Olympics flag waves, the gold medal feats of Bob Richards (pole vault), Ralph Boston (long jump), Pat McCormick (diving), Dick Fosbury (high jump), and Tori Bowie (track) will be recalled to happy cheers of “USA, USA.”

From Hollywood and television to the Broadway stage, the entertainment world applauded a host of artists who moved us or made us laugh, occasionally at the same time.

High on that list was producer-writer Norman Lear, whose shows “All in the Family” and “Maude” forever changed sitcoms by wedding cutting-edge comedy with biting social commentary. One post-Lear sitcom, “Friends,” made actor Matthew Perry a household name, even as his struggles with substance abuse, as chronicled in a best-selling memoir, clouded his stellar career.

Glenda Jackson and Alan Arkin — both recipients of Tony and Academy awards — were versatile performers who moved from lighter fare to more serious stuff (in Jackson’s case, even a seat in Britain’s Parliament) with consummate ease. Seventies’ heartthrob Ryan O’Neal found movie stardom with lead roles in “Love Story” and “Paper Moon,” while actors Paul Reubens (Pee-Wee Herman) and Barry Humphries (Dame Edna) created utterly delightful, and wholly irreplaceable, characters beloved by millions.

Also lost were sultry screen stars Gina Lollobrigida (“Solomon and Sheba”) and Raquel Welch (“One Million Years B.C.”); “Shaft” tough guy Richard Roundtree; two terrific TV cops, Richard Belzer (“Law & Order: SVU”) and Andre Braugher (“Homicide: Life on the Streets”); Oscar-winning director William Friedkin (“The French Connection” and “The Exorcist”); actor Michael Gambon, aka Dumbledore to “Harry Potter” film fans; Topol, who excelled as Tevye in “Fiddler on the Roof;” Tom Smothers, one half of the folk-singing brothers act whose TV variety show thrived on humor and political commentary; and two other TV hosts with wildly contrasting styles, talk-show provocateur Jerry Springer and genial “Price is Right” patriarch Bob Barker.

To generations of Mad magazine readers, there was no wittier cartoonist than Al Jaffee, creator of the fabulous “fold-in” feature. New Yorker readers felt similarly about the clever magazine covers and wry cartoons of Bruce McCall, Ed Koren, and Sam Gross, longtime contributors who trafficked equally in chuckles and cultural commentary.

The final fold-in feature by Al Jaffee appears in the issue of Mad magazine. MAD MAGAZINE/NYT





The world would be a poorer place without the scientific and technological achievements of pioneers who expanded our knowledge. Those we lost included Nobel Prize recipients John Goodenough (co-creator of the lithium-ion battery), Paul Berg (recombinant DNA), Ferid Murad (pharmacology), and Harald zur Hausen (cervical cancer research); and physicist Alex Müller; aerospace pioneer Virginia Norwood; deep sea explorer Don Walsh; and biologist Roger Payne, who recorded the humpback whale’s song in all its ethereal beauty.

For the city and region, it was a year to appreciate the dedication and vision of leaders such as community activist Frank Chin, Chinatown’s beloved “Uncle Frank” and unofficial mayor, and, from the political ranks, state Senate president Thomas Birmingham, House speaker David Bartley, Cambridge mayor Alice Wolf, and political strategists Dan Payne and John Walsh.

Others held a special place in our hearts, including educator Margot Stern Strom, Lyric Stage Company artistic director Spiro Veloudos, surgeon and breast health advocate Susan Love, ACLU deputy legal director Sarah Wunsch, “A Celtic Sojourn” radio show host Brian O’Donovan, and Globe sports photographer Frank O’Brien, whose knack for snapping iconic images earned him the sobriquet Fenway Frank. And perhaps no one had stitched together perseverance and sheer joy as did wheelchair race competitor Rick Hoyt, who inspired us 26.2 miles at a time.

All will be dearly missed.

Finally, as 2023 enters the history books we pause to honor the men and women in uniform who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country, the young and old killed in conflicts overseas, and the way-too-many victims of mass shootings back home. All deserve special remembrance as we turn the page and greet a new year.